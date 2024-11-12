‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Gives Greatest Wrong Answer Ever – Ryan Seacrest Reacts

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune viewers went wild during Monday’s (November 11) Veterans’ Day episode when a contestant gave what many have deemed the “greatest” and most “hilarious” wrong answer in the show’s history.

The contestant in question was Will Jordan, a Coast Guard veteran and now police officer of 23 years from Wethersfield, Connecticut, who also serves as a school resource officer. He was up against Chantel Toran, an Army Reserves vet from Middleburg, Florida, and Kitina Thomas, a retired Air Force vet from San Antonio, Texas.

Jordan’s hilariously incorrect guess came during Round 1 under the “Phrase” category. After the first few letters were filled in, the players were faced with a six-word phrase that read: “_ _ _ E / _ O U R S E _ F / A / R O U N _ / O F / A _ _ _ A U S E.”

“I’d like to solve,” Jordan said with all the confidence in the world. He then gave what many have called the “greatest” wrong answer ever when he guessed, “Treat Yourself A Round Of Sausage.”

Obviously, that was wrong, allowing Thomas to take control of the wheel and give the correct answer, “Give Yourself A Round Of Applause.”

I’ve always been jealous of any of y’all who are able to TREAT YOURSELF A ROUND OF SAUSAGE almost every day. #WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/ThjAPlX46u — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) November 12, 2024

“Yeah, that’s it,” host Ryan Seacrest said. “Although, Will, I kind of like yours better. That sounds better than just clapping right now.”

Fans flooded social media with reactions to Jordan’s hilarious guess, with one X user calling it “One of the all-time best answers.”

“That entire episode was painful to watch. On the other hand, I’ve a hankering for a Maxwell Polish now,” joked another.

“The way the kids at Will’s school will NEVER let him forget “treat yourself to a round of sausages,” added another commenter.

Another added, “Tonight, one of the most hilarious failed puzzle solves in #WheelofFortune history happened.”

“I can’t breathe I was laughing so hard. He was so confident too. “I’D LIKE TO SOLVE!”” said one Reddit user.

“This is the best guess I’ve ever heard,” wrote one fan.

“That was the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” said another.

“Give yourself a round of applause, after eating a round of sausage,” quipped another.

“I literally was screaming with laughter, I was losing it,” said another.

Speaking to Maggie Sajak after the episode, Jordan said, “I’m sure I’m gonna have sausages in my locker and police car when I get back.”

The sausage answer wasn’t Jordan’s only blunder of the night. Other fans pointed out how he kept guessing the letter “K” in puzzles that made no sense, including “S T A _ I N G / O U T / A T / T _ E / O C E A N.” Perhaps the police officer has done a stake-out at sea before?

“Omg, he did it twice! Why the letter k, I was totally yelling at the TV like a crazy person,” wrote one Reddit user.

Thankfully, Jordan’s constant “K” guesses eventually paid off in the final puzzle, and he was able to correctly answer “N E C K L I N E S / A N D / H E M L I N E S” for $8,000.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to stop him from finishing last in the episode. Instead, Toran won the episode and moved on to the Bonus Round; however, she missed out on the $100,000 grand prize after failing to work out the puzzle “O N L _ N E / _ _ C T _ O N” as “Online Auction.”