‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Gives Greatest Wrong Answer Ever – Ryan Seacrest Reacts

Martin Holmes
Comments
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
Wheel of Fortune X

Wheel of Fortune viewers went wild during Monday’s (November 11) Veterans’ Day episode when a contestant gave what many have deemed the “greatest” and most “hilarious” wrong answer in the show’s history.

The contestant in question was Will Jordan, a Coast Guard veteran and now police officer of 23 years from Wethersfield, Connecticut, who also serves as a school resource officer. He was up against Chantel Toran, an Army Reserves vet from Middleburg, Florida, and Kitina Thomas, a retired Air Force vet from San Antonio, Texas.

Jordan’s hilariously incorrect guess came during Round 1 under the “Phrase” category. After the first few letters were filled in, the players were faced with a six-word phrase that read: “_ _ _ E / _ O U R S E _ F / A / R O U N _ / O F / A _ _ _ A U S E.”

“I’d like to solve,” Jordan said with all the confidence in the world. He then gave what many have called the “greatest” wrong answer ever when he guessed, “Treat Yourself A Round Of Sausage.”

Obviously, that was wrong, allowing Thomas to take control of the wheel and give the correct answer, “Give Yourself A Round Of Applause.”

“Yeah, that’s it,” host Ryan Seacrest said. “Although, Will, I kind of like yours better. That sounds better than just clapping right now.”

Fans flooded social media with reactions to Jordan’s hilarious guess, with one X user calling it “One of the all-time best answers.”

“That entire episode was painful to watch. On the other hand, I’ve a hankering for a Maxwell Polish now,” joked another.

“The way the kids at Will’s school will NEVER let him forget “treat yourself to a round of sausages,” added another commenter.

Another added, “Tonight, one of the most hilarious failed puzzle solves in #WheelofFortune history happened.”

“I can’t breathe I was laughing so hard. He was so confident too. “I’D LIKE TO SOLVE!”” said one Reddit user.

“This is the best guess I’ve ever heard,” wrote one fan.

Will on Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune X

“That was the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” said another.

“Give yourself a round of applause, after eating a round of sausage,” quipped another.

“I literally was screaming with laughter, I was losing it,” said another.

Speaking to Maggie Sajak after the episode, Jordan said, “I’m sure I’m gonna have sausages in my locker and police car when I get back.”

The sausage answer wasn’t Jordan’s only blunder of the night. Other fans pointed out how he kept guessing the letter “K” in puzzles that made no sense, including “S T A _ I N G / O U T / A T / T _ E / O C E A N.” Perhaps the police officer has done a stake-out at sea before?

'Wheel of Fortune' Player Gets Record Win: See Wild Celebrations With Ryan & Vanna
Related

'Wheel of Fortune' Player Gets Record Win: See Wild Celebrations With Ryan & Vanna

“Omg, he did it twice! Why the letter k, I was totally yelling at the TV like a crazy person,” wrote one Reddit user.

Thankfully, Jordan’s constant “K” guesses eventually paid off in the final puzzle, and he was able to correctly answer “N E C K L I N E S / A N D / H E M L I N E S” for $8,000.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to stop him from finishing last in the episode. Instead, Toran won the episode and moved on to the Bonus Round; however, she missed out on the $100,000 grand prize after failing to work out the puzzle “O N L _ N E / _ _ C T _ O N” as “Online Auction.”

Wheel of Fortune

Maggie Sajak

Ryan Seacrest

Vanna White




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Flunks $75K Puzzle With ‘Craziest’ Answer Ever
Ana Navarro on The View
2
‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says Latino Trump Voters Are About to Realize Their Big Mistake (VIDEO)
Helen George on Call the Midwife
3
‘Call the Midwife’ Star Helen George Moves On, Plus What Next for Nurse Trixie
Jeff Probst during the auction in 'Survivor' Season 47 Episode 8 - 'He's All That'
4
‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Gets Honest About Players With Dietary Restrictions
ryan_seacrest_Ken_jennings
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Rate Ryan Seacrest & Say He Is Turning Show Into ‘Jeopardy!’