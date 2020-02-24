Helen Clashes With Castro Over the Care of Patients on 'New Amsterdam' (VIDEO)

For Helen (Freema Agyeman), her patients' health is what's most important — and just because she may no longer be co-chair of her department doesn't mean she's just going to be quiet when she has concerns.

At the end of Episode 14, Helen found a participant in Castro's (Ana Villafañe) trial shaking in the hall. "Dr. Castro said my numbers are good. I'm good, better than good," the patient told her. "She said her trial's helping." But Helen was worried — and she confronts Castro in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of New Amsterdam.

"Her eyes were glazed. She was mumbling to herself. I'm just curious if any other patients in your trial have these symptoms," Helen asks the other doctor. "When she was receiving traditional chemotherapy —"

That's when Castro stops her to remind her that Fatima is no longer her patient. Watch the clip above to see her reaction to what she considers a "guise of concern" from Helen.

Earlier this season, Helen was stripped of her titles but ultimately decided to remain at New Amsterdam. "If she still gets to do right by the patients then she's okay," Agyeman told TV Insider. "Any instructions coming that stop her [from] putting the patients first, is what's going to cause a problem." That seems to be the situation here. What will Helen do next to try to help the department's patients?

Elsewhere in "Double Blind," Max (Ryan Eggold) is tasked with turning the opioid epidemic round, so he shuts down the ED and proposes a massive change.

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC