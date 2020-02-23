NAACP Image Awards 2020: See the Full List of TV Winners
The 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards were held on Saturday, February 22 and were broadcast live on BET, honoring people of color in the arts as well as the individuals or groups who promote social justice through their creative endeavors.
Covering a range of mediums, the awards ceremony included a hefty list of television nominees which saw major wins for black-ish as well as OWN shows like Greenleaf and Queen Sugar. Netflix's When They See Us also got some love in the winner's ring. Below, see the full list of television winners covering comedy, drama, limited series, news, and more.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ballers
black-ish - WINNER
Dear White People
grown-ish
The Neighborhood
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (black-ish) - WINNER
Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Dwayne Johnson (Ballers)
Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Jill Scott (First Wives Club)
Logan Browning (Dear White People)
Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.)
Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) - WINNER
Yara Shahidi (grown-ish)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Deon Cole (black-ish) - WINNER
Laurence Fisburne (black-ish)
Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Halle Bailey (grown-ish)
Loretta Devine (Family Reunion)
Marsai Martin (black-ish) - WINNER
Regina Hall (Black Monday)
Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood)
Oustanding Drama Series
Godfather of Harlem
Greenleaf - WINNER
Queen Sugar
The Chi
Watchmen
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter (Pose)
Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)
Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar)
Omari Hardwick (Power) - WINNER
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett (9-1-1) - WINNER
Regina King (Watchmen)
Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar)
Simone Missick (All Rise)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)
Giancarlo Esposito (Godfather of Harlem)
Harold Perrineau (Claws) - WINNER
Nigél Thatch (Godfather of Harlem)
Wendell Pierce (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
CCH Pounder (NCIS: New Orleans)
Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf) - WINNER
Lyric Ross (This Is Us)
Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
Tina Lifford (Queen Sugar)
Oustanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
American Son
Being Mary Jane
Native Son
True Detective
When They See Us - WINNER
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Caleel Harris (When They See Us)
Ethan Henry Herisse (When They See Us)
Idris Elba (Luther)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) - WINNER
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane)
Kerry Washington (American Son)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us) - WINNER
Octavia Spencer (Truth Be Told)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools
Surviving R. Kelly
The Breakfast Club
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman
Unsung - WINNER
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk - WINNER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Real
The Shop: Uninterrupted
The Tamron Hall Show
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show
Iyanla: Fix My Life
Lip Sync Battle
Rhythm + Flow - WINNER
Sunday Best
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
2019 Black Girls Rock!
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé - WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Outstanding Children's Program
Doc McStuffins
Family Reunion - WINNER
Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History
Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest
Motown Magic
Outstanding Performance by a Youth
Caleel Harris (When They See Us)
Lonnie Chavis (This Is Us)
Lyric Ross (This Is Us)
Marsai Martin (black-ish) - WINNER
Miles Brown (black-ish)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special)
Angela Rye (Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall)
Jada Pinkett Smith (Red Table Talk) - WINNER
Lester Holt (NBC Nightly News)
Trevor Noah (The Daily Show)
Whoppi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Hunstman and Ana Navarro (The View)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special)
Iyanla Vanzant (Iyanla: Fix My Life)
LL Cool J (Lip Sync Battle)
Regina Hall (2019 BET Awards)
Steve Harvey (Celebrity Family Feud) - WINNER
Wayne Brady (Let's Make a Deal)
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series
Blair Underwood ("Dear White People)
David Alan Grier (Queen Sugar)
Kelly Rowland (American Soul) - WINNER
MAJOR (Star)
Sanaa Lathan (The Affair)