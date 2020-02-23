NAACP Image Awards 2020: See the Full List of TV Winners

The 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards were held on Saturday, February 22 and were broadcast live on BET, honoring people of color in the arts as well as the individuals or groups who promote social justice through their creative endeavors.

Covering a range of mediums, the awards ceremony included a hefty list of television nominees which saw major wins for black-ish as well as OWN shows like Greenleaf and Queen Sugar. Netflix's When They See Us also got some love in the winner's ring. Below, see the full list of television winners covering comedy, drama, limited series, news, and more.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ballers

black-ish - WINNER

Dear White People

grown-ish

The Neighborhood

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (black-ish) - WINNER

Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Dwayne Johnson (Ballers)

Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Jill Scott (First Wives Club)

Logan Browning (Dear White People)

Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) - WINNER

Yara Shahidi (grown-ish)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Deon Cole (black-ish) - WINNER

Laurence Fisburne (black-ish)

Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Halle Bailey (grown-ish)

Loretta Devine (Family Reunion)

Marsai Martin (black-ish) - WINNER

Regina Hall (Black Monday)

Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood)

Oustanding Drama Series

Godfather of Harlem

Greenleaf - WINNER

Queen Sugar

The Chi

Watchmen

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter (Pose)

Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)

Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar)

Omari Hardwick (Power) - WINNER

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett (9-1-1) - WINNER

Regina King (Watchmen)

Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar)

Simone Missick (All Rise)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight)

Giancarlo Esposito (Godfather of Harlem)

Harold Perrineau (Claws) - WINNER

Nigél Thatch (Godfather of Harlem)

Wendell Pierce (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

CCH Pounder (NCIS: New Orleans)

Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf) - WINNER

Lyric Ross (This Is Us)

Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)

Tina Lifford (Queen Sugar)

Oustanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

American Son

Being Mary Jane

Native Son

True Detective

When They See Us - WINNER

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Caleel Harris (When They See Us)

Ethan Henry Herisse (When They See Us)

Idris Elba (Luther)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) - WINNER

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane)

Kerry Washington (American Son)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us) - WINNER

Octavia Spencer (Truth Be Told)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools

Surviving R. Kelly

The Breakfast Club

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman

Unsung - WINNER

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk - WINNER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Real

The Shop: Uninterrupted

The Tamron Hall Show

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show

Iyanla: Fix My Life

Lip Sync Battle

Rhythm + Flow - WINNER

Sunday Best

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

2019 Black Girls Rock!

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé - WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Outstanding Children's Program

Doc McStuffins

Family Reunion - WINNER

Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History

Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest

Motown Magic

Outstanding Performance by a Youth

Caleel Harris (When They See Us)

Lonnie Chavis (This Is Us)

Lyric Ross (This Is Us)

Marsai Martin (black-ish) - WINNER

Miles Brown (black-ish)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special)

Angela Rye (Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall)

Jada Pinkett Smith (Red Table Talk) - WINNER

Lester Holt (NBC Nightly News)

Trevor Noah (The Daily Show)

Whoppi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Hunstman and Ana Navarro (The View)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special)

Iyanla Vanzant (Iyanla: Fix My Life)

LL Cool J (Lip Sync Battle)

Regina Hall (2019 BET Awards)

Steve Harvey (Celebrity Family Feud) - WINNER

Wayne Brady (Let's Make a Deal)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Blair Underwood ("Dear White People)

David Alan Grier (Queen Sugar)

Kelly Rowland (American Soul) - WINNER

MAJOR (Star)

Sanaa Lathan (The Affair)