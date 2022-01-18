On Tuesday, January 18, black-ish star Marcus Scribner, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’s Kyla Pratt, and singer-songwriter Tinashe announced the nominations for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards on the show’s Instagram page.

Leading the pack with 52 nominations across film, TV, and streaming is Netflix, with titles such as The Upshaws nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Big Mouth for Outstanding Animated Series, and Colin in Black & White for Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special.

The final season of Insecure received the most television and streaming nominations, including one for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for star Issa Rae. This year’s host and seven-time winner Anthony Anderson is once again nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Andre “Dre” Johnson on black-ish, which is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Other shows and specials honored in major TV categories include 9-1-1, All American, Godfather of Harlem, Pose, Queen Sugar, Harlem, Run the World, Genius: Aretha, Love Life, The Underground Railroad, and Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia. The two-hour live ceremony will air on February 26 at 8/7c on BET.

Check out the full list of TV nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards below.

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish (ABC)

Harlem (Amazon Studios)

Insecure (HBO)

Run the World (Starz)

The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood (CBS)

Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)

Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams, The Wonder Years (ABC)

Jay Ellis, Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Loretta Devine, Family Reunion (Netflix)

Regina Hall, Black Monday (Showtime)

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)

Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Deon Cole, black-ish (ABC)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kendrick Sampson, Insecure (HBO)

Laurence Fishburne, black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Amanda Seales, Insecure (HBO)

Jenifer Lewis, black-ish (ABC)

Marsai Martin, black-ish (ABC)

Natasha Rothwell, Insecure (HBO)

Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1 (FOX)

All American (The CW)

Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Pose (FX Network)

Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, Pose (FX Network)

Damson Idris, Snowfall (FX Network)

Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 (FOX)

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer (CBS)

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi (Showtime)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Daniel Ezra, All American (The CW)

Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)

Joe Morton, Our Kind of People (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard, SEE (Apple TV+)

Bianca Lawson, Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Chandra Wilson, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Susan Kelechi Watson, This is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Colin in Black & White (Netflix)

Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Love Life (HBO Max)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anthony Mackie, Solos (Amazon Studios)

Jaden Michael, Colin in Black & White (Netflix)

Kevin Hart, True Story (Netflix)

Wesley Snipes, True Story (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper, Love Life (HBO Max)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Betty Gabriel, Clickbait (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Jodie Turner-Smith, Anne Boleyn (AMC+)

Taraji P. Henson, Annie Live! (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Keith David, Black As Night (Amazon Studios)

Tituss Burgess, Annie Live! (NBC)

Will Catlett, True Story (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose, Maid (Netflix)

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus (HBO)

Pauletta Washington, Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Regina Hall, Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Sheila Atim, The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre (NBC)

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)

Soul of A Nation (ABC)

The Reidout (MSNBC)

Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max)

The Voice (NBC)

Wild ‘n Out (VH1)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

BET Awards 2021 (BET)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (Amazon Studios)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Karma’s World (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alayah “Lay Lay” High, That Girl Lay Lay (Nickelodeon)

Celina Smith, Annie Live! (NBC)

Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams, The Wonder Years (ABC)

Eris Baker, This Is Us (NBC)

Miles Brown, black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Joy Reid, The Reidout (MSNBC)

Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, The Real (Syndicated)

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

LeBron James, The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro, America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Amber Ruffin, The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Cedric The Entertainer, 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS)

Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Alani “La La” Anthony, The Chi (Showtime)

Christina Elmore, Insecure (HBO)

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Erika Alexander, Run the World (Starz)

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz (Kweli TV)

Super Sema (YouTube Originals)

We The People (Netflix)

Yasuke (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Angela Bassett, Malika: The Lion Queen (FOX)

Billy Porter, Fairfax (Amazon Studios)

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Karma’s World (Netflix)

Cree Summer, Rugrats (Nickelodeon)

Keke Palmer, Big Mouth (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

Between the Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Dark Humor (Comedy Central / YouTube)

Della Mae (AspireTV)

The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator (Disney+)

Two Sides: Unfaithful (Snapchat)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

Life By The Horns (Snapchat)

Memory Builds The Monument (Fifth Ward CRC)

Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films (BET)

Through Our Eyes: Shelter (HBO Max)

Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day (Paramount+)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams, Colin in Black & White (Netflix)

Cierra Glaude, Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Deborah Riley Draper, The Legacy of Black Wall Street (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Halcyon Person, Karma’s World (Netflix)

Quyen Tran, Maid (Netflix)

The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards, Saturday, February 26, 8/7c, BET