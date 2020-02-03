'black-ish's Anthony Anderson & Marsai Martin Face Off in 'Brain Games' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Nat Geo's Brain Games is getting silly this week with ABC's black-ish stars Anthony Anderson and Marsai Martin, who take part in a fun experiment.

In this week's episode, "Kids vs. Adults," the show will explore the differences between adults' and kids' brains, and in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek, we see Anderson and Martin face off in a series of games.

Among the challenges they're facing? Everything from language to reflexes and reaction time, along with risk-taking and mind control. The fun and games concludes with a battle of brain power in the Gauntlet's mental obstacle course.

In the clip above, Anderson and Martin meet mentalist Lior Suchard, who plays a mind game with them involving a feather. What happens when the mentalist tells Anderson to imagine the lightweight object actually weighs a ton? Check it out.

Don't miss the new episode of Brain Games when it airs February 3 on National Geographic.

Brain Games, Mondays, 9/8c, National Geographic