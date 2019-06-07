Where Are the Central Park Five & Other ‘When They See Us’ Subjects Now? (PHOTOS)
Netflix’s new drama When They See Us — created, co-written, and directed by Ava DuVernay — has the viewing public invested in the case of the so-called Central Park Five again, nearly two decades after five teens were wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for the 1989 attack and rape of a jogger in New York City’s Central Park.
Where are those five men now, and where are some of the other key players in the real-life drama? Read on for more details…
When They See Us, Streaming now, Netflix
