Where Are the Central Park Five & Other ‘When They See Us’ Subjects Now? (PHOTOS)

Morgenthau, the New York County District Attorney at the time, resigned from the post in 2009. These days, he’s approaching his 100th birthday and still working at law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, according to the New York Law Journal .

Lederer, the prosecutor on the case, is an active prosecutor in the New York County District Attorney’s Office and a lecturer in law at Columbia Law School, according to the university’s website . In 2013, The New York Times reported that she too faced a petition calling for her firing and that mention of the Central Park Five case had been removed from her Columbia bio.

Fairstein, a crime novelist who ran the district attorney’s sex crimes unit at the time of the case, resigned from Vassar College’s board of trustees and from the NYC domestic abuse nonprofit Safe Horizon amid the release of the Netflix show, according to NBC News . After Vassar students started a petition to remove her from the board, the petition racked up more than 13,000 signatures in two days.

Reyes, who eventually confessed to the attack against Meili, is serving a life sentence in prison for multiple rapes and one murder, according to Newsweek . He was not prosecuted for the attack because the statute of limitations had expired.

The “Central Park Jogger,” who reportedly lost 75 percent of her blood in the attack and spent 12 days in a coma, published a memoir titled I Am the Central Park Jogger: A Story of Hope and Possibility — lives in Florida with her husband, according to Elle , and is an avid runner and yoga enthusiast. She claims the Netflix series is “not a factual account” and also doesn’t believe there was a violation of the teens’ civil rights.

Korey Wise and Kevin Richardson both still live in New York City and work with the Innocence Project to fight for the wrongfully accused, according to People . Raymond Santana, meanwhile, lives with his daughter in Atlanta and has his own clothing line, Park Madison NYC, with some proceeds going to the Innocence Project. Antron McCray is also living in the South and was reportedly working as a forklift operator as of 2012. Yusef Salaam works as a public speaker and is married with children. He also received a lifetime achievement award from President Barack Obama in 2016, Cosmopolitan reports. The five men filed a city suit against New York City, which was settled for a reported $41 million in 2014. They also all received honorary diplomas from Bronx Preparatory High School.

Netflix’s new drama When They See Us — created, co-written, and directed by Ava DuVernay — has the viewing public invested in the case of the so-called Central Park Five again, nearly two decades after five teens were wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for the 1989 attack and rape of a jogger in New York City’s Central Park.

Where are those five men now, and where are some of the other key players in the real-life drama? Read on for more details…

