The Next 'Bachelorette' 2020? Hannah Brown May Be Out of the Running

As we wind down the end of Peter Weber's disastrous season of The Bachelor, we're left wondering which of the pilot's final ladies will be chosen as the next Bachelorette for 2020. But due to the catty drama that has occurred this season, not many frontrunners come to mind.

Early on, fans were hopeful that former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown would be given another shot, considering her original Season 15 didn't have a happy ending. However, that no longer seems to be a plausible outcome due to a recent update from Dancing With the Stars.

After getting her heartbroken on national television, the former pageant queen went on to compete in (and win!) Season 28 of the dance series. And early this year, Hannah participated in the show's live tour, which travels the country. Now, the DWTS official Instagram page is confirming that Brown has signed on to perform in six more performances throughout the end of March — meaning her schedule is going to be pretty busy in the coming weeks.

"You asked for it! @hannahbrown is coming back on the #DWTSTour for six more shows!" the caption reads.

While this is good news for the 25-year-old, who loves to perform, it doesn't seem promising that she could take on the tour as well as the role of Bachelorette. As Reality Steve pointed out on Twitter, the tour dates she's signed on for are right in the middle of when The Bachelorette would normally be filming.

You can now cross Hannah B. off the list for “Bachelorette.” This would be during filming and clearly she can’t do both. pic.twitter.com/dIDxZzAe8c — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 19, 2020

Of course, ABC could always work around Hannah's schedule if they really want her as the Season 16 lead — but is that what she wants? That's up in the air. In January 2020, the reality star admitted to Entertainment Tonight, "There is that like, weird... a desire in my heart to find somebody. Do I have to do that as being the Bachelorette? No. But it is I think something that can work and has worked for other people.

"Right now, I'm just trying to seize the opportunities that I have and feel very confident in the things that I say yes to, and also confident in the things that I know aren't the best for me right now," she added.

