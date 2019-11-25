'Dancing With the Stars' Season 28 Announces Its Winner

And we have a winner! After an action-packed, high-energy finale of Dancing With the Stars, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown was crowned the 2019 winner of Season 28.

The finale kicked off with the four finalists, including Brown, Ally Brooke, Kel Mitchell, and Lauren Alaina, performing one repeat number from earlier in the season. The reality star, who competed this season with pro partner Alan Bersten, opted to bring back her Viennese Waltz to Taylor Swift's "Lover" which blew the judges away.

While judge Carrie Ann Inaba said it was her greatest performance of the entire season, Bruno Tonioli praised her for her growing confidence.

For her final number of the season, Hannah and Alan performed a freestyle number to "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keyes, a performance that was emotional for the star. "This is the last time that Alan and I will dance together on this dance floor," she said. "It's going to be bittersweet. But I've never felt more confident. Alan and I can take on anything."

And her confidence earned her a perfect score — the first one she's received all season. "Hannah Brown, you are living your best life. It's so beautiful to see. That was a victorious freestyle," Carrie Ann said.

Though it's been a bumpy ride for Hannah filled with lots of tears, she still came out on top. As for her competitors, who put up a fight until the very end, Alaina landed in fourth place, Brooke in third, and Mitchell ended up as Brown's runner-up.

Congrats to Hannah and Alan!