Shows You Should Be Watching Now #2: 'The Good Fight'

Starring: Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo

What it's about: A sequel to The Good Wife, The Good Fight picks up one year after that series' 2016 finale. Formidable Diane Lockhart (Baranski) has just announced her retirement from the law firm she cofounded, only to discover her financial adviser, Henry Rindell (Paul Guilfoyle), is a scammer who lost not just her savings but those of everyone she'd referred to him.

Ousted from her company and shunned by most attorneys, Diane joins her former employee Lucca Quinn (Jumbo) at an African-American-owned firm specializing in civil rights cases, bringing along assistant Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele) and protégée Maia (Leslie), who is also Rindell's daughter.

Why you should watch: The drama, a CBS All Access original, just aired Season 3. But if you don't have the streaming service, here's a chance to revisit the always compelling Diane as Season 1 airs on CBS this summer.

The smart and witty show may be a little sexier than The Good Wife (and will be slightly edited for network TV), but the cases are just as topical: for example, police brutality, fake social media accounts, workplace sexual harassment, and cyberterrorism.

And while Diane remains a dedicated "outspoken feminist," says Baranski, all viewers are welcome. "The reason I wanted to keep working with producers Robert and Michelle King is that there's not a liberal bias on the show," she says. "There are strong cases for the conservative side too."

