[Spoiler] Exiting 'The Good Fight' After 3 Seasons

While it's likely to come as no surprise to The Good Fight viewers, it has been revealed that series original star Rose Leslie is officially leaving after three seasons.

The actress, who began with the show when it debuted on CBS All Access in 2017, won't be returning for Season 4 as Maia Rindell. At least it won't be in a series regular capacity, as creators and spouses Robert and Michelle King shared the news with TV Line at San Diego Comic-Con.

Of course, fans who viewed the show's most recent season shouldn't be shocked by this update, as Maia was headed off to Washington, D.C., in the finale to set up a practice with Michael Sheen's character Roland Blum. The departure is certain to sadden some die-hard viewers, but considering the show's penchant for replacing characters over the season, such as former series regulars Justin Bartha and Erica Tazel, Leslie's departure isn't shocking.

And even though the Kings confirmed Leslie has left the show, it doesn't mean the actress couldn't make a guest appearance down the road. It has been pointed out that Leslie may have hinted at her exit as early as April of this year when she made a cameo appearance during husband Kit Harington's Saturday Night Live stint.

When she spoke to Harington she raised concern over a lack of income with his role on Game of Thrones coming to an end. "My question is, what are we going to do for money now? I mean, we didn't save anything," she said jokingly. Perhaps that was her hint at The Good Fight exit? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The Good Fight is set to return for Season 4 next year on CBS All Access.

