It's a 'Supergirl' Reunion as Odette Annable Joins 'thirtysomething' Sequel Pilot

Ready to meet another (grown-up) member of the Steadman family in ABC's sequel pilot to thirtysomething?

Supergirl's Odette Annable has been cast as Janey Steadman in thirtysomething(else), Deadline reports. (Twins Brittany and Lacey Craven played the character in the original series.) The pilot follows the children, now in their 30s, of Michael Steadman (Ken Olin), Hope Murdoch (Mel Harris), Elliot Weston (Timothy Busfield), and Nancy Weston (Patty Wettig).

Janey is described as "a passionate, some might say driven person, possessed of what her boyfriend, Brad, calls a very big engine in a very small car."

Chris Wood, who also starred on The CW's Supergirl, was previously cast as Janey's brother, Leo, described as "so intent on becoming a 'big deal' like his father that he skips steps along the way."

The original series' creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick have returned to write, and in Zwick's case, direct, the pilot. thirtysomething ran for four seasons, from 1987 to 1991, on ABC.

In addition to playing Samantha Arias/Reign in Supergirl Season 3, Annable's previous TV credits include Tell Me a Story, Pure Genius, and The Grinder.