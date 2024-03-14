‘thirtysomething’ Reboot: Peter Horton Shares Shares Good & Bad News

Peter Horton had good and bad news on Wednesday, March 13, as he updated fans on where things stand with the potential thirtysomething reboot.

The actor, who played Gary Shepherd on the ABC drama that aired from 1987 to 1991, took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that Amazon has backed out of plans to reboot the series. Horton had previously encouraged fans to “try blasting” Amazon Studios and MGM Studios about bringing back the series.

However, all hope isn’t lost, as Horton explained in his tweet, “The bad news: Amazon has decided not to program our reboot. Good news: they gave us permission to take it out wide! Take it anywhere without encumbrance. This is big! So keep it up. Stay tuned for progress reports! Keep up the pressure!!!”

His former co-star Mel Harris, who played Hope Steadman, also urged fans to keep up the pressure. “Keep posting using #whereisthirtysomething. It’s working and will get us closer to making this all happen!” she wrote.

Created by Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, thirtysomething premiered on September 29, 1987, and followed a group of baby boomers in their 30s living in Philadelphia. It ran for four seasons and won 13 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.

This isn’t the first time the idea of a reboot has been in motion. In 2019, Herskovitz and Zwick pitched a sequel to the series, titled thirtysomething(else). ABC gave it a pilot order and revealed four original cast members — Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston) — were on board to recur.

However, the project was dropped during the pandemic. Despite this setback, Horton and other cast members have continued to keep hope alive.

“Help us get first thirtysomething streamable and thirtysomething reboot off the ground,” Horton tweeted last August. “We’re already so close! But we need your help.”

In addition to thirtysomething, Horton is known for his roles in the short-lived Fox series Brimstone and the ABC sitcom The Geena Davis Show. More recently, he appeared in an episode of the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam and the 2018 comedy film Family.