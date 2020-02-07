'Supergirl' Alum Chris Wood Joins ABC's 'thirtysomething' Sequel Pilot

It sounds like Kai Parker's going to take a break from terrorizing his family and their friends on Legacies.

Chris Wood is the first new cast member announced for the pilot of the ABC sequel to thirtysomething, Deadline reports. Thirtysomething(else) will follow the grown children, now in their 30s, of the original series' Michael Steadman (Ken Olin), Hope Murdoch (Mel Harris), Elliot Weston (Timothy Busfield), and Nancy Weston (Patty Wettig).

Wood is set to star as Hope and Michael's son and Janey's brother, Leo Steadman. Leo is described as "good looking and charming" and "so intent on becoming a 'big deal' like his father that he skips steps along the way." While he's talented with "grand ideas," he gets "tripped up by his lack of focus and follow-through."

"They're the first generation raised with the internet," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The original series ran from 1987 to 1991. Its creators Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz will executive produce and write the sequel, with Zwick directing.

Wood's previous TV credits include Supergirl, Containment, and The Vampire Diaries.