Will Peter Weber End Up With 'Bachelor' Producer? ABC Exec Responds to Rumor

We’re just a few weeks away from the Season 24 finale of The Bachelor and still, no one knows how Peter Weber’s season is going to end. While pretty much every other season has been spoiled, fans have no choice but to wait and find out what happens.

Because of this very unusual situation, fan theories have completely blown up the internet as viewers are trying to figure out why the ending of this season has been so hush-hush.

In fact, one major theory floating around is that Peter doesn’t end up with a girl from his season — or Hannah Brown, for that matter — but his producer Julie LaPlaca.

Not only did the pair spend New Year’s Eve together, but according to a Reddit thread and Instagram, she has spent a lot of time recently with the 28-year-old’s family.

View this post on Instagram New Years Eve lunch with the gang at Carmine’s A post shared by Peter Weber (@747flyr) on Jan 2, 2020 at 8:41am PST

Now, ABC executive Robert Mills was point-blank asked about the rumors in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, and he didn’t exactly deny them. “Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer! I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy,” he said.

“What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the ‘finale’ is really on that night when the show goes live. There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose.”

Chris Harrison on Peter's 'Bachelor' Ending & Another Hannah 'Bachelorette' Season The longtime host spoke with reporters at TCA about how and why Hannah returned, Peter's frontrunners, and that premiere flash-forward.

Unfortunately for fans of this theory, Bachelor spoiler expert Reality Steve shot down the rumors in a recent tweet.

Gonna make this as simple as possible for every1 since it’s all I get asked now: It’s garbage, there is absolutely nothing to this, it makes zero sense & people are desperately grasping at straws bc the ending isn’t out yet. Hope that clears things up. https://t.co/ZFjdFSDJSz — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 8, 2020

“Gonna make this as simple as possible for every1 since it’s all I get asked now: It’s garbage, there is absolutely nothing to this, it makes zero sense & people are desperately grasping at straws bc the ending isn’t out yet,” he wrote.

How do you think Peter’s season is going to end? Do you think he is going to pick somebody? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments!

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC