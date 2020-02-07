Did 'Grey's Anatomy' Just Reveal the Beginning of the End of Pac-North?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 16, Episode 12 of Grey's Anatomy, "The Last Supper."]

If you were wondering how Grey's Anatomy is planning to deal with Pac-North after Justin Chambers' exit, "The Last Supper" may have just answered that question.

In "The Last Supper," Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Catherine (Debbie Allen) invite Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) over for what their kids think is a dinner to celebrate their anniversary. It's not, and it's even more awkward because Jackson invites Vic (Barrett Doss), who brings Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) along. Rather, Richard and Catherine are planning to announce they are separating.

Following a bit of reminiscing about her proposal, Catherine suggests they've been "too rash" and "shouldn't give up," but he needs an apology from her for not standing by him (and not the one she offers). It all comes to a head after Alex (via Richard, but he still exists!) extends an offer for Maggie to run the cardio department at Pac-North and she accepts. And then Catherine makes a major move herself: she plans to buy Pac-North. At least it's no longer known as "The Morgue" like it used to be — and that was before the burial ground was found. First responders do want to bring patients there now.

"You said the place is turning around," Catherine tells Richard at the end of the episode. "It could be a good investment. Or maybe I'll just shut it down."

Either of those options could lead to the beginning of the end of that hospital or at least its presence on the show (which would also allow them to keep Alex there for his relationship with Jo to exist off-screen). Maybe Catherine will keep it running and we'll see doctors at both hospitals. Or maybe she will shut it down, Alex will get a job elsewhere (all explained in a line or two of dialogue), and Richard, Owen (Kevin McKidd), and Maggie will be back at Grey Sloan before we know it. And, of course, there's always the possibility that Catherine doesn't follow through with buying the hospital.

Whatever happens, it wouldn't be surprising if we don't see Pac-North too much going forward.

