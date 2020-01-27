Will Jesse Williams' Broadway Debut Affect Jackson on 'Grey's Anatomy'?

Grey's Anatomy fans have already had to say goodbye to one character this season — without any warning! — but should they brace themselves for another (albeit temporary) exit?

Fortunately, it doesn't sound like they have to. Jesse Williams, who plays Jackson Avery, is heading to Broadway in a Take Me Out revival in April, but the ABC medical drama is working around his schedule.

"I've known since the beginning of the season and I've been able to plan [Jackson]'s storyline [accordingly]," executive producer Krista Vernoff told TVLine. "Jesse is able to fly back one day a week; we're just making it work [because] this was important to him."

So far this season on Grey's, fans have watched Jackson and Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) relationship officially (and very probably permanently) come to an end, and he has moved on with Station 19's Vic (Barrett Doss). Things seem to be going well for the two of them, and with Williams still filming despite his role in New York, their relationship will likely continue to develop across the two shows.

Considering the size of the cast — and it's still unclear just what's going to happen with the Pac-North storyline given Justin Chambers' exit as Alex Karev — it should be easy to work around Williams' schedule in such a way that fans don't notice a significant decrease in Jackson's screen time.

