5 Must-See 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' Semifinals Performances (VIDEOS)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 5, of America's Got Talent: The Champions, "The Champions Semi Finals."]
America's Got Talent: The Champions held their semifinals on Monday night as the competitors fought for a spot in the finals.
Regardless of whether they made it through to the next round, there were certainly plenty of performances worth watching. Whether comedy, music or acrobatics are your thing, America's Got Talent: The Champions has you covered.
Below, we're rounding up the five best performances of the night which concluded in Duo Transcend, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, Marcelito Pomoy, Alexa Lauenburger, Hans, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, V.Unbeatable and Silhouettes locked as finalists.
Marcelito Pomoy's Dueling Voices in "Con Te Partirò"
Duo Transcend's Greatest Showman-Inspired Routine
Alexa Lauenburger's Impressive Dog Tricks
Tyler Butler-Figueroa's Emotional Song
JJ Pantano's Bold Comedy Routine
Which performance was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below, and don't miss the finalists in the coming weeks on America's Got Talent: The Champions.
America's Got Talent: The Champions, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC