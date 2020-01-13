'AGT: The Champions': What Makes Howie Mandel Cringe in the Competition? (VIDEO)

These are the champions... and, as you saw in last week's Season 2 premiere of America's Got Talent: The Champions, a handful of favorites who either won or came thisclose to winning America's Got Talent.

Howie Mandel, along with fellow judge Alesha Dixon (Britain's Got Talent) and host Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), sat down with us at the NBC press day of the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour. And while they may not have a hand in saying who comes back (this season, 40 former contestants returned!), they do get to decide what happens next. So they're giving us a tease on what's in store for the exciting new season.

Also in the interview, Crews talks his genuine enthusiasm for America's Got Talent. (Would he host for free? YES!)

Meanwhile, newbie Dixon, who joins Mandel and fellow returning judges Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell this season, explains the difference between American and British audiences for the popular variety competition series.

Check out the chat with Crews, Dixon and Mandel in the clip above!

America's Got Talent: The Champions, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC