7 Must-See Performances From the 'AGT: The Champions' Premiere (VIDEO)

America's Got Talent: The Champions returned Monday night on NBC and introduced former competitors foreign and domestic in a captivating Season 2 premiere episode.

Hosted by Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Terry Crews, judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel were joined by the returning Heidi Klum and new addition Alesha Dixon. Among the performers for the evening were former winners and contestants from AGT, as well as Britain's Got Talent and more.

Below, we're rounding up the evening's best performances, whether or not they made it through — only four acts were chosen to continue on in the competition, making room for future auditions. Among one of the night's best includes the Golden Buzzer pick made by designated judge Klum.

Duo Transcend's Tyce & Mary Defy Gravity

Paddy & Nicko Shock the Audience with Their Move

Angelina Jordan Gets the Golden Buzzer

Junior Creative's Emotional Dance

Eddie Williams Channels John Legend

Jack Vidgen Inspires with Musical Performance

Diana Diaz's Magical Moment

