7 Must-See Performances From the 'AGT: The Champions' Premiere (VIDEO)
America's Got Talent: The Champions returned Monday night on NBC and introduced former competitors foreign and domestic in a captivating Season 2 premiere episode.
Hosted by Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Terry Crews, judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel were joined by the returning Heidi Klum and new addition Alesha Dixon. Among the performers for the evening were former winners and contestants from AGT, as well as Britain's Got Talent and more.
12 Stars Supporting Gabrielle Union in Her 'America's Got Talent' Drama (PHOTOS)
Who's in the Gabrielle Union union? These stars have the ex-'AGT' judge's back in the fight for 'real change' on the NBC series.
Below, we're rounding up the evening's best performances, whether or not they made it through — only four acts were chosen to continue on in the competition, making room for future auditions. Among one of the night's best includes the Golden Buzzer pick made by designated judge Klum.
Duo Transcend's Tyce & Mary Defy Gravity
Paddy & Nicko Shock the Audience with Their Move
Which Reality Competition Series Should You Judge? (QUIZ)
You may judge 'Idol' singers and 'DWTS' dancers from your couch, but this quiz will tell you which panel you should really join.
Angelina Jordan Gets the Golden Buzzer
Thank you sooo much @heidiklum @SimonCowell @howiemandel @AleshaOfficial @AGT for having me and for the GOLDEN BUZZER!! pic.twitter.com/TpzAYdDqMV
— Angelina Jordan (@angelinajordanA) January 7, 2020
Junior Creative's Emotional Dance
This right here is why @juniorcreative2 won Myanmar’s Got Talent! #AGTChampions pic.twitter.com/N7PLZStgTO
— America's Got Talent (@AGT) January 7, 2020
Eddie Williams Channels John Legend
Gabrielle Union Calls NBC Meeting Over 'AGT' Concerns 'Productive'
'I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change,' she said.
Jack Vidgen Inspires with Musical Performance
Diana Diaz's Magical Moment
Magic is in the air when @DaniaDiazmagia takes the stage! 🃏 #AGTChampions pic.twitter.com/g8NSAtrzHk
— America's Got Talent (@AGT) January 7, 2020
America's Got Talent: The Champions, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC