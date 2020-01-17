Does a Harmonicist & Beatboxer Wow the Judges on 'AGT: The Champions'? (VIDEO)

The most talented, memorable, and all-around fan-favorite acts from America's Got Talent and other Got Talent series around the world are once again taking the stage for the second season of AGT: The Champions, but can they win over the judges?

There seem to be mixed reactions to Italia's Got Talent 2016 winner Moses Concas, as seen in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of Monday's episode.

"That looks like fun," judge Howie Mandel says at one point during the act while he, fellow judges Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon, and Simon Cowell, and host Terry Crews watch.

Check out the clip above for a look at the harmonicist and beatboxer's take on "Für Elise."

Moses Concas had been unaware that a friend signed him up for his season of Italia's Got Talent. It wasn't until he was 22 that he began playing the harmonica his grandmother gave him at an early age. He performed as a street artist in London before participating at several European Busker Festivals.

