Why J.Lo's Daughter Emme Singing at the Super Bowl Wasn't a Surprise (VIDEO)

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wowed everyone with their Super Bowl LIV halftime show, and they were joined by dancers and special guests — including one with significance for J.Lo.

Following Shakira's set, Lopez took the stage with "Jenny From the Block," "Get Right," "Waiting for Tonight," and "On the Floor." Then, her 11-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, led a group of kids, all dressed in white, with Shakira on drums, in "Let's Get Loud." When her mother joined her, they added a bit of "Born in the USA" to the mix.

Following the halftime show, their family members were nothing but proud. Emme's father, singer Marc Anthony, wrote on Twitter, "Daddy is so proud of you," alongside a photo of her singing. Lopez also posted photos on social media of her daughter on stage with her.

Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours. pic.twitter.com/GLhmZOneBv — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) February 3, 2020

J.Lo's fiancé Alex Rodriguez shared his excitement with a video from the stadium, writing, "AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT!" His daughters praised their stepsister-to-be in an interview with ET. Ella said Emme's part was her "favorite," while Natasha added, "I'm so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic."

Lopez has previously spoken about her daughter's vocal skills, calling it "natural" in an interview with ET in May 2019. She said that Emme would join her on stage "only if she wants to" and has posted videos of her singing, including a rendition of Alicia Keys' "If I Don't Have You" and with her during her tour.

Emme admitted in a video Lopez posted in June 2019 that she used to be shy about singing in front of people, but said going on stage was "fun."

Seems like this is just the beginning of a big career ahead for the young talent!