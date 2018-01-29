Details on JD McCrary, the 10-Year-Old Who Wowed Us at the Grammys 2018

Recording artists Childish Gambino (L) and JD McCrary perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Grammy-nominated singer Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover), took center stage at Sunday night's Grammy Awards and performed his song "Terrified" along with 10-year-old JD McCrary.

The young singing sensation, who stole the show with his range and pitch, is featured on Glover's album, "Awaken, My Love!" and is set to play young Simba in the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King, which comes to theaters in July 2019. (And in case you didn't know, Glover is slated to play adult Simba.)

McCrary is just breaking into major music and acting circles, but even at his young age he's been around for a while. He's appeared on Disney Channel's K.C. Undercover, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Steve Harvey's Little Big Shots. And as DeGeneres points out, people are comparing McCrary to a young Michael Jackson. But he thinks he still has a lot of work to do.

Watch McCrary’s performance on Ellen below:

McCrary also showed off his singing chops at a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game in early January when he performed the National Anthem.

And besides Glover, he has some pretty famous mentors. McCrary told Essence magazine that the one and only Pharrell Williams told him "to stay how I am, follow my own path, and a lot of just, great motivational things."

This kid is going places, and we can't wait to hear him belt out "I Just Can't Wait to Be King."