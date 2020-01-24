7 Grammy Performances of the 2010s That Made Headlines (VIDEOS)

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are Sunday, January 26 and plenty of fabulous performances are on the horizon as the ceremony rings in a new decade.

Reflecting on memorable moments from years past, we're rewatching the performances that made headlines in the 2010s from Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' mass marriage gathering to Kesha's emotional "Praying." See the full roundup below and don't miss the first performances of the new decade when the Grammys air on CBS.

Lady Gaga "Born This Way" (2011)

Lady Gaga made headlines when she was carried down the carpet inside a giant egg. She emerged from the vessel singing "Born This Way"in one of the awards' most memorable performances.

Adele "Rolling in the Deep" (2012)

The British songstress wowed viewers with a rendition of her smash hit "Rolling in the Deep." Her performance even earned a standing ovation from The Beatles' Paul McCartney.

Beyonce and Jay Z "Drunk in Love" (2014)

The husband-and-wife duo spiced up the Grammys stage with their steamy performance of "Drunk in Love." This peak performance was bound to make headlines from the beginning.

Madonna and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis with Mary Lambert "Open Your Heart" & "Same Love" (2014)

The showstopping performance featured a slew of artists as a mass marriage ceremony took place featuring heterosexual and same-sex couples.

Ed Sheeran "Shape of You" (2017)

The singer-songwriter took to the stage with his loop-pedal, highlighting the ways in which he builds sound over the course of a performance. The display earned plenty of buzz from those not familiar with the artist's live shows.

Kesha "Praying" (2018)

Kesha returned to the spotlight to perform her powerful tune, which was written following a lengthy court battle with her former producer Dr, Luke, whom she'd accused of assault. The emotional moment also features various superstars singing alongside her in support.

Bruno Mars with Cardi B. "Finesse" (2018)

Mars joined rapper Cardi B. for a performance of their song "Finesse," and the rendition took the house down. If people didn't know Cardi B. before, they definitely did after this performance.

Grammys, Sunday, January 26, 8/7c, CBS