Chip & Joanna Gaines Face Christian Backlash for Casting Gay Couple on ‘Back to the Frontier’

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘s latest reality TV series is facing online criticism for its inclusion of a gay couple.

Back to the Frontier follows three families as they trade in their modern-day comforts for eight weeks to experience what life was like back in the 1880s. The groups face challenges as they are forced to gather their own food, build their own shelter, raise livestock and more. Among the show’s cast are husbands Jason Hanna and Joe Riggs and their 10-year-old twin sons, Ethan and Lucas.

The couple’s casting has been met with backlash from Christians online, as Chip and Joanna are known for their evangelical Christian beliefs. “I hope this isn’t true, but I read today that Chip and Joanna Gaines are featuring a gay couple in their new series. If it is true, it is very disappointing,” evangelist Franklin Graham wrote via X on Saturday, July 12. “While we are to love people, we should love them enough to tell them the truth of God’s Word. His Word is absolute truth. God loves us, and His design for marriage is between one man and one woman. Promoting something that God defines as sin is in itself sin.”

Ed Vitagliano, Vice President of the American Family Association, called Hanna and Riggs’ casting “disappointing and sad” in a statement on Friday, July 11. “Chip and Joanna Gaines have been very influential in the evangelical community. Moreover, in the past, they have stood firm on the sanctity of marriage regardless of the personal cost that has entailed,” he said via X. “We aren’t sure why the Gaines have reversed course, but we are sure of this: Back to the Frontier promotes an unbiblical view of human sexuality, marriage, and family –– a view no Christian should embrace.”

Other social media users agreed with the casting controversy. “If it is true…. I’m done with watching them!!” one person wrote via X, while another added, “I wish more TV shows would stop ‘normalizing’ gay relationships.”

Another person tweeted, “I saw it as well. It was quite disappointing. We will NOT be watching.” A different user posted, “One and only one reason!! Money!! They need a new market and LBGT+ is a perfect money making machine.”

Others, however, came to Chip and Joanna’s defense and praised the show’s inclusive casting choice. “Not taking the bait! @chipgaines & @joannagaines, I got your back!” one person wrote via X. Another stated, “​​Loving everyone is a biblical value. Proud of you @chipgaines and @joannagaines for showing a Jesus who is a big fan of everyone – so much so He gave his life for all of us.”

“Wait a minute…who cares if one of the couples is gay? You don’t know their hearts and you’ve no business telling anyone how to live their lives,” a different user noted, while someone else posted, “God doesn’t care who you love, straight or gay. Let people be. So what if there is a gay couple on C and J Gaines’ show.”

Chip later responded to the negative discourse in a tweet of his own. “Talk, ask qustns [sic], listen.. maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never,” he wrote via X on Sunday, July 13. “It’s a sad sunday when’ “non believers’ have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian💔.”

Hannah also reacted to the drama in a Monday, July 14, Instagram Story post. “Representation matters deeply—especially for those who are still finding the courage to live their truth,” he wrote. “When families like ours are visible, it opens doors for others to feel safe, loved, and validated.”

He continued, “Visibility isn’t just about being seen; it’s about making sure no one feels alone.”

