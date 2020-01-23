TV News Roundup: Chrissy Metz to Perform at Oscars, Katey Sagal's Pilot Role & More

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW THURSDAY TV NEWS:

Chrissy Metz & More to Perform at the Oscars

Katey Sagal Heads to Erin Brockovich Pilot

Betty Gilpin Joins American Crime Story

Katey Sagal has been cast in ABC's pilot Rebel, which is inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, according to Deadline . Sagal joins Grey's Anatomy 's Krista Vernoff who serves as the pilot's showrunner and executive producer.

According to Deadline, GLOW's Betty Gilpin has been cast as Anne Coulter in Impeachment: American Crime Story. She joins previously announced stars Beanie Feldstein, Clive Owen, Annaleigh Ashford and Billy Eichner.

The Masked Singer Unveils Another Contestant

A little birdie told us that #SwanMask is going to be on #TheMaskedSinger. 😏 pic.twitter.com/AWpNtbR31c — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) January 23, 2020

As we near the Super Bowl and The Masked Singer's Season 3 premiere date, Fox is revealing more about the show's new contestants. The latest masked celebrity joining the show? Swan. The singer joins previously announced Season 3 competitors Llama, Banana, Miss Monster, Frog, Mouse, Robot, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle and Astronaut.