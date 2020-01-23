TV News Roundup: Chrissy Metz to Perform at Oscars, Katey Sagal's Pilot Role & More

Meaghan Darwish
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW THURSDAY TV NEWS:

Chrissy Metz & More to Perform at the Oscars

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz will grace the Oscar stage on Sunday, February 9 to perform "I'm Standing With You" from the film Breakthrough, in which she starred. Joining Metz to perform the Best Song nominees are Randy Newman, Elton John, Idina Menzel with AURORA and Cynthia Erivo. Also announced? Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek will all serve as presenters.

Katey Sagal Heads to Erin Brockovich Pilot

Katey Sagal has been cast in ABC's pilot Rebel, which is inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, according to Deadline. Sagal joins Grey's Anatomy's Krista Vernoff who serves as the pilot's showrunner and executive producer.

Betty Gilpin Joins American Crime Story

Betty Gilpin and Anne Coulter (Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for THR)

According to DeadlineGLOW's Betty Gilpin has been cast as Anne Coulter in Impeachment: American Crime Story. She joins previously announced stars Beanie Feldstein, Clive Owen, Annaleigh Ashford and Billy Eichner.

The Masked Singer Unveils Another Contestant

As we near the Super Bowl and The Masked Singer's Season 3 premiere date, Fox is revealing more about the show's new contestants. The latest masked celebrity joining the show? Swan. The singer joins previously announced Season 3 competitors Llama, Banana, Miss Monster, Frog, Mouse, Robot, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle and Astronaut.