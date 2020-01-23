TV News Roundup: Chrissy Metz to Perform at Oscars, Katey Sagal's Pilot Role & More
ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW THURSDAY TV NEWS:
Chrissy Metz & More to Perform at the Oscars
Oscars 2020: How to Stream the Best Picture Nominees
Watch this year's contenders from home, from 'Marriage Story' and 'The Irishman' to 'Joker.'
Katey Sagal Heads to Erin Brockovich Pilot
The 9 Worst Moms in Television History
Instead of brunch and a bouquet of flowers for Mother's Day, these iconic TV matriarchs deserve a restraining order.
Betty Gilpin Joins American Crime Story
According to Deadline, GLOW's Betty Gilpin has been cast as Anne Coulter in Impeachment: American Crime Story. She joins previously announced stars Beanie Feldstein, Clive Owen, Annaleigh Ashford and Billy Eichner.
First Look at 'The Masked Singer' Season 3 Contestants (VIDEO)
See the Mouse, Robot and other masks competing in the new season, premiering after the Super Bowl.
The Masked Singer Unveils Another Contestant
A little birdie told us that #SwanMask is going to be on #TheMaskedSinger. 😏 pic.twitter.com/AWpNtbR31c
— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) January 23, 2020
As we near the Super Bowl and The Masked Singer's Season 3 premiere date, Fox is revealing more about the show's new contestants. The latest masked celebrity joining the show? Swan. The singer joins previously announced Season 3 competitors Llama, Banana, Miss Monster, Frog, Mouse, Robot, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle and Astronaut.