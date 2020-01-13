Oscars 2020: How to Stream the Best Picture Nominees

The Academy unveiled their Oscar-nominated films for 2020, and that means it's time to start watching. Many of the Best Picture nominees are available for streaming or to rent ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9.

Below, we're rounding up the films and revealing how you can watch them before the big night. While some films are free with subscriptions, others are available at minimal prices to enjoy from the comfort of home.

The Irishman

Netflix's big budget Scorsese flick starring Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel depicting the story of Frank Sheeran (DeNiro) and his involvement in Jimmy Hoffa's tumultuous dealings is thankfully free with a Netflix subscription. Settle in because the film is over three hours long.

Jojo Rabbit

This dark comedy from Taika Waititi follows a young boy who is part of Hitler's army and discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Viewers follow the inner conflict he faces when he looks at the Nazi world he's wrapped up in versus the morals his mother tries to instill in him. While you can still catch this movie in theaters, you can pre-order the movie now on Amazon for when it's released digitally on February 4.

Joker

Set in Gotham City, Joaquin Phoenix wows as Arthur Fleck, a man who has been sorely disregarded by society. Viewers follow his downward spiral into a world of bloody crime, which you can watch on Amazon by renting the title for $5.99.

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach's heartbreaking film about a marriage in disrepair is one of the films readily available with a Netflix subscription. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Drive lead the cast which includes Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino's idealistic tale about faux Hollywood star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), spins a long web over a nearly three hour film which also involves a different ending to infamous actress and murder victim Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). The sprawling film is available for rent or purchase on Amazon.

Parasite

A favorite of critics, this film from Bong Joon Ho follows Ki-taek and his family who become entangled with the wealthy Parks. When they become involved in an unexpected incident, dynamics shift. The movie is available for pre-order on Amazon and will arrive for viewing beginning January 14.

Little Women

Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved story is just as stunning visually as it is content-based. The director takes some liberties updating the story about the March sisters (played by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen) for a perfectly appropriate modernization. Unfortunately, you'll have to trek to theaters for this title, or you can pre-order it on Amazon (no release date has been set at this time).

Ford v Ferrari

Matt Damon and Christian Bale star as Caroll Shelby and Ken Miles in the based-on-a-true-story film. Shelby (Damon), a car designer, and Miles (Bale), a driver, decide to challenge the laws of physics by creating a car for Ford that could rival Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. This film is still in theaters and can be pre-ordered on Amazon, but there's no current digital release date.

1917

Following British soldiers during the First World War, this movie from Sam Mendes depicts their mission to deliver a message in enemy territory to prevent the possible death of more than 1,500 men. Already a winner at the Golden Globes, this film is currently screening in theaters, but if you're willing to wait, you can pre-order the movie on Amazon.