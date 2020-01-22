Did the 'Arrow' Series Finale Promo Reveal Oliver and Felicity's Ending? (VIDEO)

"Oliver's mission is far from over," Diggle (David Ramsey) says in the Arrow series finale promo.

After all, Oliver's (Stephen Amell) left quite the legacy; "Green Arrow and the Canaries" revealed a statue built in his honor for saving the city that still stands in 2040, and the promo shows quite a few of the heroes he's inspired.

The teaser looks back on how the show began and shows part of one of the interviews with Amell for the special airing before "Fadeout." Other cast members and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Beth Schwartz will also reflect in Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye.

But the promo (below) also features several new scenes from the finale. Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Curtis (Echo Kellum), Rene (Rick Gonzalez), teen William (Jack Moore), adult Mia (Katherine McNamara), Roy (Colton Haynes), Laurel (Katie Cassidy), Rory (Joe Dinicol), Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson), and Thea (Willa Holland) are all mostly suited up in the bunker. Rene, Laurel, and Dinah are likely standing before Oliver's statue in one shot. Roy and Thea are reunited. And there seem to be glimpses of Oliver as the Green Arrow.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Plus, we once again see Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) with the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) before we see Oliver and Felicity, holding hands, looking out at the city. Could this be where the Monitor told her he was taking her to see Oliver again at the end of the Season 7 finale? Is that still in play?

"You get to see something and it's beautiful and I shed many tears on and off set about it," McNamara told TV Insider about what the future might hold for her character's parents. "It's really lovely, and ... it's perfect." She also called the finale itself "beautiful" and teased that they "tie up the loose ends that we could, revisit those nostalgic moments, and really give the legacy the honor it deserves."

Arrow, Series Finale, Tuesday, January 28, 9/8c, The CW