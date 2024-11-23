‘Real Housewives’ Star Matthew Byars’ Cause of Death Confirmed as Karen Huger & More Pay Tribute

Warning: The following post contains discussions of suicide.

Authorities have confirmed the cause of death for Matthew Byars, a talent manager reality TV fans knew from The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Byars was pronounced dead on Thursday, November 21, from “multiple blunt force injuries,” a spokesperson for the Maryland Chief Medical Examiner’s Office told the Los Angeles Times on Friday. A medical examiner ruled the death a suicide, the Times adds.

The 37-year-old appeared as a member of Karen Huger’s management team during RHOP’s third season. Following his death, Huger eulogized Byars in a statement to People.

“I will always remember Matt as the radiant, compassionate 17-year-old I met so many years ago,” she said. “His genuine heart and boundless energy lifted everyone around him. More than a beloved presence on RHOP and in the Bravo community, Matt was a determined and driven young man with a deep bond to the Huger family.”

Huger also said that Byars was “always showing up with love and support that touched the soul” and that she’ll always be grateful for his support after her mother’s death.

She added: “Matt was deeply loved, and his absence will be felt profoundly by all who knew him. To his family, I send my deepest condolences, love, and prayers for comfort. Matt, my heart is broken. I love you — here and beyond. Until we meet again, I will carry your memory in my heart. You will be missed beyond words, my friend.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs is also in mourning. “Heartbroken, devastated, I can’t believe you are gone,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday. “This picture is just a week ago. Matty B, you were so vibrant, a sweet soul, kind, hilarious, always hustling for your girls. Schlepping me on book tour through COVID, cuddling in my room , making everyone feel like a star and they were the only person that mattered. I hope you know now how loved you are and you will forever be in our hearts. Love you @officialmattbyars.”

And in another Instagram post about the loss from Friday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey wrote, “So deeply saddened by the news of my longtime friend @officialmattbyars passing yesterday. Thank you, Matt, for all the beautiful memories. Way too many to share. I will never forget the laughter [and] love we shared. I will miss you, my friend. Stay in the light. I love you. Sending my most heartfelt condolences to the family [and] friends. Just know that he was so loved by many.”

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.