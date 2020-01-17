Katherine McNamara Promises a 'Beautiful' Ending for Olicity & 'Arrow'

If you still haven't recovered from saying goodbye to Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) twice during the Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, you might want to prepare yourself for more emotional moments to come.

There are only two episodes left of Arrow, with the series finale airing Tuesday, January 28 after a one-hour special featuring interviews with Amell, the cast, and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Beth Schwartz. And while we don't know much about "Fadeout" — all the logline tells us is that "after eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow" and Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity — we did learn a few tidbits from Katherine McNamara.

We Have Questions! Marc Guggenheim on the 'Crisis' Cameo & Casualty The EP talks last night's big death (why now?!), how that cameo came to be, and what's in store for Emily Bett Rickards' return.

The actress couldn't say much, but she did tease that she worked with Rickards again. "[It] was such a joy," she told TV Insider. "I'm glad she was able to come back. It wouldn't have felt right without her."

Through Season 7's flashforwards, fans saw what life was like for McNamara's Mia growing up with Felicity, but of course, that's all been changed due to "Crisis." (We'll see that in the penultimate episode of the series, "Green Arrow and the Canaries.") And it's unclear if any or all of Felicity's Season 7 finale ending — she presumably went off to join Oliver — will still happen.

As for what the future might hold for Mia's parents and how that might affect her, McNamara didn't want to spoil anything. "You get to see something and it's beautiful and I shed many tears on and off set about it," she teased. "It's really lovely, and I don't want to say anymore because I don't want to spoil it for people, but it's perfect."

And she used "beautiful" to describe the series finale as a whole. "I'm so glad we were able to tie up the loose ends that we could, revisit those nostalgic moments, and really give the legacy the honor it deserves," she said.

Arrow, Series Finale, Tuesday, January 28, 9/8c, The CW