Are You a ‘Final Jeopardy’ Genius? Test Your Brainpower With This Week’s Clues

TV Insider is rounding up the Final Jeopardy clues that aired this past week, in case you missed them. Test your brainpower and see if you have what it takes to be on the show!

Is there no greater joy in life than watching Jeopardy! and knowing the answer to a Final Jeopardy clue that the contestants don’t? You don’t need a cable subscription to feel that momentary rush. Here are the Final Jeopardy clues from the week of November 18 to November 22. See how many you can get correct (playing the 30-second Think Music is optional but optimal), and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

Monday, November 18

The category was “American Women,” and the clue was, “In 1900 she told a Mr. Dobson, “Get out of the way. I don’t want to strike you, but I am going to break up this den of vice.”

The clue was about a woman who controversially opposed alcohol before prohibition, and the clue referred to what she told an unlicensed bar owner in Kansas. Only one contestant got the correct response, but the returning champ, Paul Clauson, had a runaway lead, so he won what was his second game with $21,099.

Tuesday, November 19

The “Sports & The City” clue was, “At 800 West Main & 700 Central in this city are a company & a venue both involved in Triple Crowns.”

The clue referred to the of the manufacturers of the Louisville Slugger baseball bat and the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. Only one contestant was correct, but another newcomer, Mikey McCullough, had a wide enough lead to become the new champ with $18,200.

Wednesday, November 20

The “Figures of Myth” clue was, “Ovid says he “toppled, beating wild with naked arms the unsustaining air… shrieking for succour from his sire.”

The passage is from Metamorphoses by Ovid. It was a triple-stumper as no one got the correct response. Guess the players flew too close to the sun! Contestant Mehal Shah won and became the new champ with $9,799.

Thursday, November 21

The “International Studies” clue was, “Following student unrest in 1968, in 1970 the University of this city was divided into 13 smaller ones.”

The clue referred to student protests at a university during that time over poor campus living conditions, and the French government restructuring the school. Only one player was correct, but returning champ Mehal Shah had a sure-fire runaway with $36,263 and won his second game.

Friday, November 22

The “Movies & Psychology” clue was, “In this film Paula Alquist tells Gregory Anton, ‘Have you gone mad, my husband? Or is it I who am mad?'”

The clue was about the titular 1944 Ingmar Bergman film. Only newcomer Adam Hersh was correct, ending the week with yet another one-day champ and $29,000.

And The Correct Responses Are…

November 18: “Who is: Carrie Nation?” November 19: “What is: Louisville, Kentucky?” November 20: “Who Is: Icarus?” November 21: “What is: Paris?” November 22: “What is: Gaslight?”

Meanwhile, in Jeopardy! news, fans scored some big updates this week about the franchise’s two most buzzyworthy upcoming events. Producers revealed the playing field for the 2025 Tournament of Champions, and we got our first Pop Culture Jeopardy! trailer.

Check back for a bumper two-week edition of our Final Jeopardy roundup after Thanksgiving on Saturday December 7.