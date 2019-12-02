Larry David & 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Are Back in New Season 10 Teaser (VIDEO)

It's hard to believe it's been almost 20 years since Larry David's HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm began! And the HBO series, which first premiered in 2000, is celebrating just that with the January 2020 debut of Season 10.

David, the mastermind behind beloved comedy about nothing Seinfeld, returns as a version of himself in the teaser trailer which finds him standing by a toaster. As he peers impatiently inside the machine, the situation takes a very "Larry" turn as he throws the toaster in frustration before exiting the frame.

"We can't wait either," appears ahead of the title and the show's highly recognizable theme music. No exact date is given, but we do know the new episodes will arrive some time in January.

Though no other characters appear in the clip, Jeff Garlin confirmed he's returning to us earlier this fall saying, "There's nothing I can say except that it's my favorite season we've ever done."

Also expected to return are Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Susie Essman and Ted Danson, who have been staples since the show's original run from 2000 through 2011. The show returned for Season 9 back in 2017 and it will have been nearly three years since fans last encountered Larry and his hilarious friends.

Check out the teaser below and stay tuned for an exact premiere date!

