Glen Powell is going undercover for his new Hulu series Chad Powers and the streamer is unveiling a first look.

The upcoming comedy tells the story of hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday, whose bad behavior nukes his college career as a footballer. Eager to get back into the game, Russ disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented and affable Chad Powers. As teased in the full first-look image, below, Powell is unrecognizable with his disguise as the titular character.

The Top Gun: Maverick alum isn’t a stranger to transformations though, especially fresh off of his Netflix film Hit Man, which he wrote with director and pal Richard Linklater. But Chad’s look is a little less seamless than fake hitman Gary’s looks.

The half-hour comedy is co-created by Powell and Michael Waldron (Heels, Loki), who both serve as executive producers with Eli Manning along with Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, and ESPN. Waldron and Adam Fasullo are executive producing the series for Anomaly Pictures. Meanwhile, Luvh Rakhe will also executive produce with director Tony Yacenda.

Along with co-creating and executive producing under his production co-banner Barnstorm Productions, Powell is also co-writing the series which is based on the sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions. The original clip aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli’s Places series.

The half-hour comedy from 20th Television will stream on Hulu. This marks Powell’s first major return to television since his role in Scream Queens. Until Chad Powers arrives there are plenty of other great roles for you to see Glen Powell onscreen. See the full rundown here.

And stay tuned for more details on Chad Powers as production on the comedy continues.

Chad Powers, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu