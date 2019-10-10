8 Shows That Did Mental Health & Mental Illness Right (PHOTOS)
1 of
To say it’s tricky to find good representation of mental health and mental illness on television would be a vast understatement.
For every show that offers an accurate, well-rounded portrayal of what it means to live with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and others, it seems there’s another that makes a villain of its mentally ill character, uses their illness as a “superhuman” trait to solve problems or ignores it completely when the plot moves on to something else. Thankfully, there are shows that don’t do that — and they’re helping normalize something one in five adults in the United States experience every year.
Here are eight shows we think did a good job with mental health-related storylines.
1
All the Disney Easter Eggs in ‘Disenchanted’
2
Ranking Beth & Rip’s Most Badass Lines in ‘Yellowstone’
3
’48 Hours’: Natalie Morales Previews Her Gutting Debut Investigation
4
‘La Brea’ Boss Answers Lingering Midseason Finale Questions
5
‘Walking Dead’ Finale, Music Galore (AMAs, Elton John Live, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction), ‘Family Guy’ Hits 400, A Vampire Origin Story