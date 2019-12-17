PaleyFest LA 2020 Lineup & Dates: 'Outlander,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More

Ready for the return of PaleyFest LA to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood?

The Paley Center for Media announced the first program selections for its 2020 lineup for the event running March 13-22. It all kicks off with recognition for the final season of ABC comedy Modern Family on March 13, followed by A Special Evening with Dolly Parton & Dolly Parton's Heartstrings on March 14. Then PaleyFest celebrates Outlander on March 19 and Schitt's Creek on March 22.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the final seasons of Modern Family and Schitt's Creek, and welcome back Outlander to the PaleyFest LA stage," Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President and CEO, said in a statement. "And we're so honored to have the distinct privilege to host the very first ever tribute to Dolly Parton's television work at PaleyFest LA."

"What a wonderful honor to be recognized by the Paley Center for my Heartstrings series on Netflix," Parton said. "I am very proud of the series and proud of my partner, Sam Haskell, the wonderful creative team, and all of the talented actors that participated in the series."

"While it's hard to imagine a bunch of writers and actors willing to talk about themselves, we're thrilled to celebrate the final season of Modern Family on the PaleyFest stage for what I expect to be an emotional goodbye," the comedy's co-creator and executive producer Steve Levitan said. "I will not cry, I will not cry, I will not cry."

"After wrapping our final season this past June, I'm thrilled to get the chance to see the gang again and celebrate with our fans at PaleyFest," Schitt's Creek star and co-creator Daniel Levy said. "And the company we're keeping isn't bad either."

Citi cardmembers, as well as Paley Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members, will be able to purchase tickets during a presale period beginning January 14 at 12pm PT. Paley Center Individual Members will be able to buy beginning January 16 at 9am PT. Tickets will be available for purchase for the general public on January 17 at 9am PT.

The full schedule for PaleyFest LA 2020, including the casts and creative teams that will be in attendance, will be announced on January 14.