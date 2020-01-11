Syfy Gives 'Chucky' Straight to Series Order, Developing 'The League of Pan' Limited Series

Syfy is bulking up its programming with two new titles as the network has given a straight to series order to a Chucky-inspired show and is developing a limited series titled The League of Pan from UCP (Universal Conntent Productions).

UCP is producing Chucky alongside executive producers and original franchise creator Don Mancini, David Kirschner, Nick Antosca and Harley Peyton. Mancini is set to pen the adaptation for television, direct the first episode and serve as showrunner.

"The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years. The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years," said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks - USA & SYFY. "We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new SYFY series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators."

In this new iteration, a vintage Chucky doll shows up at a suburban yard sale in an idyllic small American town. When murders begin to take place, the town is thrown into chaos as hypocrisies and secrets are exposed. As enemies and allies from Chucky's past begin to roll into town, the truth behind the murders and the evil doll's untold origins are at risk of being revealed.

Fans were first introduced to the redheaded and freckle-faced doll in 1988 when Child's Play debuted and quickly became a cult classic in pop culture. Now, he's heading over to television to continue terrifying audiences across Syfy.

The network is also developing The League of Pan which is a limited series extending the adventures of the iconic fairytale about a group of misfit kids who refused to grow up. The project is being written and produced by Brian McCauley Johnson.

Described as a thrilling continuation of the beloved Peter Pan story, this series picks up with the characters after ten years on the mainland. Now adults, the estranged Wendy Darling and the Lost Boys must return to Neverland to face a new evil that threatens their former magical home. The show explores the idea that "going home" is never as easy or simple as you think as rivalries and secrets from their past are unearthed.

"The stories of Peter Pan, The Lost Boys and the Darlings have provided us with epic tales of gallantries and escapism for generations," said Bill McGoldrick, President, Original Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer. "Now, SYFY is developing an original take on the classic, setting the limited series in uncharted lands, making for new adventures and showcasing these characters like you've never see them before."

Chucky and The League of Pan join Syfy's current slate of scripted series, Resident Alien, Vagrant Queen, The Magicians, Wynonna Earp and Van Helsing among others.