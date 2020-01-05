Golden Globes 2020: The Complete List of TV Winners
The 2020 awards season has officially kicked off with the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards!
NBC is airing Hollywood's most fun and entertaining awards ceremony on Sunday, January 5 on NBC, and after a great year in both television and movies, we can't wait to see who will walk away a winner. We also can't wait to see what host Ricky Gervais has in store for the viewers and the nominees!
Speaking of nominees, Netflix dominated this year with series like Unbelievable and The Crown leading in the TV categories. Also in the running for small screen honors are critical favorites like Fleabag, Succession, and Chernobyl. Plus, you'll want to see if A-list stars like Jennifer Aniston, Russell Crowe, and Meryl Streep can snag a win in their respective TV categories!
Follow along with us as we update the TV winners live. All of the nominees in the television categories are listed below, and as the Globes are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Ramy Youssef, Ramy — WINNER
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice — WINNER
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl — WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown
Succession — WINNER
The Morning Show
Killing Eve
Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag — WINNER
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Billy Porter, Pose
Brian Cox, Succession — WINNER
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag — WINNER
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette, The Act — WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown — WINNER
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon — WINNER
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Chernobyl — WINNER
Catch-22
Fosse/Verdon
Unbelievable
The Loudest Voice