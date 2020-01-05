Golden Globes 2020: The Complete List of TV Winners

The 2020 awards season has officially kicked off with the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards!

NBC is airing Hollywood's most fun and entertaining awards ceremony on Sunday, January 5 on NBC, and after a great year in both television and movies, we can't wait to see who will walk away a winner. We also can't wait to see what host Ricky Gervais has in store for the viewers and the nominees!

Speaking of nominees, Netflix dominated this year with series like Unbelievable and The Crown leading in the TV categories. Also in the running for small screen honors are critical favorites like Fleabag, Succession, and Chernobyl. Plus, you'll want to see if A-list stars like Jennifer Aniston, Russell Crowe, and Meryl Streep can snag a win in their respective TV categories!

Follow along with us as we update the TV winners live. All of the nominees in the television categories are listed below, and as the Globes are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Ramy Youssef, Ramy — WINNER

Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice — WINNER

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl — WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Succession — WINNER

The Morning Show

Killing Eve

Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag — WINNER

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Billy Porter, Pose

Brian Cox, Succession — WINNER

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Golden Globes 2020: Stars React to Their Nominations (PHOTOS) The Golden Globe Award nominees were announced Monday, and the TV stars who have been recognized are celebrating.

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag — WINNER

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act — WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown — WINNER

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Andrew Scott Teases New Project With 'Fleabag' Costar Phoebe Waller-Bridge The Golden Globe nominee spilled some details about an upcoming collaboration on the red carpet.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon — WINNER

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Chernobyl — WINNER

Catch-22

Fosse/Verdon

Unbelievable

The Loudest Voice