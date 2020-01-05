Golden Globes 2020: 15 Moments That Had People Talking (VIDEOS)

The 2020 Golden Globes were filled with buzzworthy moments, with surprising wins, hilarious exchanges, and everything in between.

Ricky Gervais took to the Globes stage for the fifth time to kick the evening off as host and he pushed the boundaries — as he usually does — at the expense of the audience and viewers. Apart from his rousing monologue, it was an evening filled with entertainment and we're taking a look back at some of the most memorable moments from the evening.

Catch the roundup below.

A Green Sisters Reunion

The Morning Show stars and Friends' former onscreen sisters Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston ushered in the evening as presenters.

Ramy's Win

Ramy Youssef was just as surprised as everyone else by his win for Lead Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series.

Elton Takes His Rose-Colored Glasses Off

While presenting the film Rocketman, the music legend had a human moment and had to take his iconic accessory off to read the teleprompter.

mood: when elton john took off his glasses to read the teleprompter pic.twitter.com/pU867gEfLI — (@goldengIoss) January 6, 2020

Stellan's Speech

In a hilarious speech, Stellan Skarsgard credited fake eyebrows for his Chernobyl win.

Andrew Scott Teases New Project With 'Fleabag' Costar Phoebe Waller-Bridge The Golden Globe nominee spilled some details about an upcoming collaboration on the red carpet.

Phoebe Thanks Andrew

Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge won for her performance in the Amazon Prime Video comedy, and in her speech thanked costar Andrew Scott, saying he could have "chemistry with a pebble."

Ellen Is Honored

Ellen DeGeneres hilariously accepted the Carol Burnett Award, which recognized the comedienne's contribution to the industry in an emotional segment.

Brian & Kieran's Kiss

Upon winning his Globe, Succession's Brian Cox gave costar and onscreen son Kieran Culkin a smooch on the lips on his trip to the stage.

Ansel Gets Musical

During his role as a presenter for Best Song, Ansel Elgort — who is starring in the upcoming West Side Story remake — took a musical turn for his lines, making co-presenter Dakota Fanning break out in laughter.

Ewan's Obi-Wan Hair

Actor Ewan McGregor showed off a longer hairdo while presenting, and we can't help but think it may be prep for his upcoming return to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+'s previously announced series.

'Golden Globes' Shutout: Which Network Shows Should've Made the Cut? What was left off the Globes' nominees list? A look at the best of network TV this year, from 'This Is Us' to 'The Good Doctor' and 'Stumptown.'

Elton John Stumbles

After being announced as a winner, Elton John tripped on his way to the stage but recovered quickly to deliver an acceptance speech.

Patricia Gets Political

In her acceptance speech, Patricia Arquette took a moment to remind viewers to vote in 2020, using her time to acknowledge other things besides her role in The Act.

Kate McKinnon Thanks Ellen DeGeneres for Making Coming Out 'Less Scary' (VIDEO) 'Thank you, Ellen, for giving me a shot at a good life,' McKinnon said in a touching tribute at the Golden Globes.

Olivia Colman's Boozy Acceptance

The Oscar-winning actress earned a prize for her role as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown but she wasn't expecting to win! Colman's speech took a funny turn when she revealed she was a little boozy.

olivia colman i love you pic.twitter.com/txWR1oQDce — x (@justanothertown) January 6, 2020

Tom Hanks Breaks Down

While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Tom Hanks got emotional, shedding tears as he recognized his family during his speech.

Michelle Williams Speaks Out on a Woman's Right to Choose

The actress, who won for her role in Fosse/Verdon, took time to address women's rights during her speech, rousing others to take action to protect their freedoms.

Michelle Williams delivering a passionate defense of a woman's right to choose: "Women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years." pic.twitter.com/ipcterXa1H — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 6, 2020

Golden Globes 2020: Stars React to Their Nominations (PHOTOS) The Golden Globe Award nominees were announced Monday, and the TV stars who have been recognized are celebrating.

Joaquin's Speech

Joaquin Phoenix won for his role in the film Joker and his speech was half censored as he called upon his fellow industry members to do more to help the environment.