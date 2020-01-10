Peter Weber Teases What's Next for Him & Hannah Brown on 'The Bachelor'

Producers of The Bachelor took a page from ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder and kicked off its new season featuring Peter Weber’s search for love with a flash-forward. In it, host Chris Harrison gave Peter some news that appears to devastate him and/or cause him to possibly rethink a decision he’s made about his love life.

Could it have anything to do with Hannah Brown, who had passed on Weber in her season of The Bachelorette, but clearly still has feelings for the handsome pilot?

Weber was overwhelmed not only by meeting not only his 30 contestants, but also by Brown showing up in the Season 24 premiere. “There were a lot of unexpected [things] and it was just beautiful,” Weber told TV Insider at a Television Critics Association reception in Pasadena on Thursday. “I hadn’t seen Hannah since AFR (After the Final Rose). I saw her and Tyler [Cameron] have that thing and I had to move on. I respect her a lot for coming back. She knows me and she knows this experience well.”

Weber’s doubly impressed that Brown made the time to partake at all in his season since she was also competing in Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars (which she and pro partner Alan Bersten won!) “She had a crazy schedule going on,” Weber said.

Just how crazy was it? There’s speculation that Brown may appear in more than just a few episodes of this season of The Bachelor. Weber confirms that she’ll indeed be back in the Monday, January 13 episode, which picks up where last week’s dramatic encounter left off.

“You can see that there are true, genuine feelings that are still there,” Weber said. “It left me confused and you’ll see what happens.”

Once (or is that if?) Brown departs the show, Weber can focus on the eligible women vying for his affections — many who, fans have noted, are in their early 20s. Did it bother the 28-year-old being a bit older than many of the women? Not really. “Honestly, I don’t think [anyone] was too young. I’ve dated women who are older. I’ve never looked at [age being an issue]. You can date someone who is younger but who has a higher maturity level.”

There’s much speculation as to what exactly Harrison told Weber that clearly throws him for a loop. Could it have something to do with a possible reunion with Brown? (She and Bersten were not romantically linked during DWTS..) Weber’s lips are sealed on what Harrison revealed to him or if it has anything to do with his Bachelorette ex, but he did say, “The last week [of shooting this show] was the hardest of my life. I couldn’t have predicted what happened.”

