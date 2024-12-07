More Reacher is on the way… and soon. Prime Video has revealed new details about the action-packed crime drama, based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novel series and starring Alan Ritchson as the title character, an itinerant ex-military police investigator with a knack for finding himself in mortal danger.

In Season 3, Reacher “must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past,” and now we have a first look at what’s ahead.

Here’s everything else we know at this time.

When will Reacher Season 3 premiere?

The streamer has announced that Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Is there a trailer for Reacher Season 3?

Yes. In it, Reacher says, “I’ve been waiting for this moment for some time now” before stabbing a guy in the foot with a crowbar and punching another guy twice his size in the stomach, to no effect, and getting slapped down in response. Ouch!

What book is Reacher Season 3 based on?

Prime Video confirmed that Season 3 is based on Persuader by Lee Child, in which Reacher has to go undercover to rescue an informant held by a foe from his past.

Ritchson raved about the story in an Instagram video this January. “Persuader is one of the best books there is,” he said. “Can’t wait for you to see this season. And the good thing is, that means we get to eat a lot of lobster.”

The logline for the season is: “Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, in the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.”

Who stars in Reacher Season 3?

Alan Ritchson returns to his role as Jack Reacher, and Maria Stern is also back as Frances Neagley.

Prime Video, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios announced in February that Anthony Michael Hall (The Dead Zone) and Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49) had been cast as series regulars in Reacher Season 3.

Hall will play the formidable businessman Zachary Beck, who owns a rug import company that Reacher and his cohorts suspect of hiding a more nefarious operation. Cassidy, meanwhile, will play the aforementioned Susan Duffy, described as an intelligent, tough, and sarcastic DEA agent.

In March, the streamer and the production companies behind Reacher revealed four more additions to the cast: Brian Tee (Chicago Med), Johnny Berchtold (The Passenger), Roberto Montesinos (9-1-1: Lone Star), and Daniel David Stewart (For All Mankind). Tee will play Quinn, a physically intimidating Army lieutenant colonel whom Reacher investigated a decade ago when Quinn sold military secrets to hostile nations. Berchtold will play Richard Beck, Zachary’s son, a sensitive and artistic college student who was left mutilated by a traumatic kidnapping. Montesinos will play soon-to-retire DEA agent Guillermo Villanueva, a mentor and father figure to Duffy. And Stewart will play Steven Elliot, a clean-cut rookie DEA agent who’s acclimating to the job.

Additionally, Olivier Richters stars as Paulie, the brick house that may be breaking Reacher’s hand in that trailer.

Who is directing Season 3?

Ritchson told Instagram followers in January that Sam Hill, who had helmed a few Season 1 and Season 2 episodes, would be directing every Season 3 installment. “He is something of a savior [in] Season 3 as he has taken on the heavy yolk of directing every episode so that we can cross-shoot the entire season due to the fallout of the strike,” Ritchson wrote. “It would take us months, maybe years, to untangle the mess the strike caused otherwise. ⁣I’ve wanted to say this for years. Sam isn’t 6’5” and 240 [pounds]… but he’s the real Reacher.”

Will there be a Reacher Season 4?

Yes! Before Reacher Season 3’s premiere date was even confirmed, the streamer announced an early renewal of the show for its fourth season. Find out all of the details about it right here.

Reacher, Season 3, February 20, 2025, Prime Video

– Additional story contributions by Dan Clarendon