Hannah Brown on Tyler Cameron Relationship: 'Yes, The Drink Is Happening'

Once it was confirmed that Hannah Brown had ended her relationship with Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette finale, fans couldn't help but wonder if the pageant queen and her runner-up Tyler Cameron we're going to give things another try.

So far, all signs are pointing to yes.

Hannah took to her Instagram page to tell fans that yes, she and Tyler are going to go on a date, but no... we're not invited.

Along with a photo of herself and Tyler riding horses next to a sign that reads, "What's next?" (I see what you're doing there, Han), she wrote the following caption:

"Wow. Today was long and trying but I want to say thank you to all of the outlets who allowed me a platform to tell my story. The past few months have definitely been the hardest yet most fulfilling of my life. I opened my heart to love, and shared that experience with millions. I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs and as painful as it has been at times, I wouldn’t change it one bit.

"Did I make choices that hurt my heart? Absolutely. Have I become stronger through that hurt? You bet. I realized how strong of a woman I am, and how resilient I can be. My love story might not have been the one I would have initially written for myself; however, falling more in love with the woman I am at the end of this journey is something I’ll always look back on fondly. This is not my ending; it’s just my beginning."

She then touched on the status of her relationship with Tyler, writing, "And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited. I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. roll tide."

Tyler also recently took to his Instagram page with a heartfelt message for Hannah.

"What a ride... I’ll make this short and sweet," he wrote. "This journey with you is something that I will always cherish. I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together. You taught me so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man. I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation. You were what we all needed as a lead. You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way. You kept it real and gave us all of you. As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it. Looking forward to that drink."

And we're looking forward to hearing about that drink, so please keep us posted, Ty!

But just because the two agreed to grab a friendly drink doesn't mean we should expect wedding bells anytime soon. Tyler recently said that he plans to be friends with Hannah first before jumping into anything romantic with her.

“I cherish Hannah and value her and our friendship so much, but I don’t think it’s healthy for us to jump into anything right away. I think we need to be friends and see where life takes us. Whatever happens, happens.”

We'll see about that one...