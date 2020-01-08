Peter Weber Thought He'd Date Hannah Brown After 'The Bachelorette'

Peter Weber believed he was going to get another shot with Bachelorette star Hannah Brown after her split from Jed Wyatt — that is, until Tyler Cameron got thrown into the mix.

The 28-year-old was a guest on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin after the January 6 premiere of his Bachelor Season 24, and explained why he was ready to try again with Hannah following the conclusion of her season over the summer.

“I was prepared at [After the Final Rose] to, like, give it a shot and I knew there was a chance [to be] The Bachelor and I was going to say no to the show,” Peter explained.

“At AFR, when I saw her for the first time after the show, we kind of had a brief saying goodbye to each other off-camera, caught up, and she said that she had moved close to where I was living.”

He continued, “I was like, ‘No way, let’s meet up.’ We had agreed. I honestly got excited at that point. I was like, ‘Maybe, this isn’t over yet.’ I felt chemistry on stage, to be completely honest.”

Their appearance together on AFR came shortly after Hannah broke up with ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt, who had lied to the 25-year-old about a relationship he had with another woman while he was filming The Bachelorette.

But, rather than follow through with asking out Peter, Hannah ultimately asked runner-up Tyler Cameron to get a drink in the second half of the AFR special.

“That hurt. I was not expecting it. I didn’t know that she still felt that way for me. I wasn’t DMing her like Tyler had been DMing her. … She admitted to me that she made the wrong decision,” Peter explained.

“They had been talking a little bit. I had never reached out to her. I was waiting to talk to her at AFR. The part that pissed me off and hurt me was that we had talked about … And maybe I shouldn’t have gotten excited …"

Because Peter had moved on with his life and decided to take the Bachelor gig, he was absolutely shocked when he saw Hannah show up on night one of his season.

"Honestly, I did not expect for her to show up that first night. Maybe some time throughout the season, but not that first night. That was a complete shock to me. I can be honest... whether I should've or I shouldn't [have], I start getting a little more excited,” he shared.

