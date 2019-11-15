'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Casts Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

The next season of FX's American Crime Story has found its lead.

Clive Owen is taking on the role of Bill Clinton for Impeachment, Deadline reports. As was previously announced, Sarah Paulson is starring as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

Impeachment: American Crime Story "unravels the national scandal that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky, and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country's first impeachment proceedings in over a century."

It will "explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency," John Landgraf, the Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, said at the Television Critics Association in August. "We are grateful to Sarah Burgess for her brilliant adaptation, as well as Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Paulson and the rest of the creative team and cast."

Impeachment: American Crime Story is based on A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by Jeffrey Toobin. It will begin filming in late March 2020 and has a tentative premiere date of Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Owen's previous TV credits include a starring role on The Knick and guest spot on Extras.

