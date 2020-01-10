'Bachelor's Madison Prewett Accused of Running Own Instagram Fan Account

Well, this is awkward. Madison Prewett may have captured the hearts of Bachelor fans during her one-on-one date with Peter Weber on the Season 24 premiere episode, but one cringeworthy social media faux pas may change all of that.

After the episode aired, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram page to share photos from her romantic night with the pilot. "Woke up feeling super grateful.. the most perfect date with the perfect guy ❤️," she wrote. And at first, all seemed totally normal... that is until some eagle-eyed fans noticed something suspicious in the comments section.



Fans and Bachelor alumni alike quickly took to Madi's Instagram page to share support and positive thoughts for the Alabama native. "You are a doll," said former contestant Raven Gates, while fellow Season 24 frontrunner Kelley Flanagan added, "Love you so much ♥️."

But there was one comment in particular that stood out from the bunch, reading, "Beautiful date Madi. You are so genuine and real." The problem? The comment came from Madison's own account — and has since been deleted, leading fans to believe that she had intended to share the comment from a secret account.

"We, too, believe we are genuine and real," the @bachsleuthers page shared along with a screen grab of the embarrassing mistake. "Happy to provide tutorials on toggling between your personal and fan accounts."

Shortly after the comment was deleted, a friend of Madi's seemingly took ownership for the comment, claiming she didn't realize she was logged into her account.

"Oops. Thought I wrote that comment about being real & genuine from my account but was logged into Madi's from when she got back from filming. Don't hate me @madiprew," she wrote.

"Hahahaha you're good," the brunette beauty replied. "It happens love youuuu."

Unfortunately, the friend's cover-up only made the situation worse, as it seems even more far-fetched that she would be logged into Madi's account when filming has been wrapped since November 2019.

"Someone needs a PR agent. Because if this is episode one and THIS is how you deal with YOUR obvious screw up, you’re setting yourself up for some real embarrassment," one commenter shared. "She just needs to own it. Getting others involved and lying isn’t a good look," another added.

Despite this awkward incident on social media, it's clear Peter is totally smitten with the Foster Parent Recruiter, who got to spend quality time with his parents during the January 6 episode. “I feel so welcomed by everyone here,” she said while on the date. “This was the most incredible first date I’ve ever been on in my life.”

