7 Awkward, Surprising & Fun Golden Globes Moments You Might've Missed (VIDEO)

There were plenty of must-see moments during the airing of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, but there were more than a few that you may have also missed during the big night.

Thankfully, attendees and observant viewers pointed out these events and exchanges on social media. And below, we're rounding up some of the buzzy moments you may have missed.

Paul Rudd Joins Big Little Lies



During a chat with Ryan Seacrest, Big Little Lies costars Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern — who were also joined by Kidman's husband Keith Urban — had their interview crashed by Paul Rudd, who pretended he was part of their show.

Bill & Rachel's Big Night

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their red carpet debut as a couple which shocked some who weren't aware of the actors' relationship.

Walk the Line Reunion

Former Walk the Line costars Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix reunited on the red carpet, sharing a sweet embrace. They were each nominated at the ceremony — Phoenix won — with Witherspoon representing for The Morning Show and Phoenix for Joker.

Ellen Lends Jen a Hand

Buddies Ellen Degeneres and Jennifer Aniston make their way back to their seats as Rene Zellweger accepts her award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JvsWiByons — Yvonne Villarreal (@villarrealy) January 6, 2020



Attendees caught Ellen DeGeneres giving her friend Jennifer Aniston a hand as they headed into the ceremony, holding up the train of her dress.

Jason Momoa's Fashion Choice

Did y’all just see Jason Momoa in a tank top at the #GoldenGlobes? 😂 pic.twitter.com/q3shqHui4w — Julie Dolan (@WLKYJulie) January 6, 2020



During Brian Cox's trip to the stage to accept his award for Succession, the camera caught audience member and presenter Jason Momoa in a relaxed state as he donned a tank top in the crowd.

Beyonce & Jay Z Arrive Fashionably Late

. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020



Power couple and performers Beyonce and Jay Z arrived after the beginning of the ceremony, but they didn't show up empty handed. The two had what appeared to be their security team member carrying bottles of champagne just for them.

Brad's "Good Friend"

Brad Pitt KNOWS what everyone's thinking, and he's down for a Jennifer Aniston run-in at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/emWbPbHlC2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 6, 2020



Brad Pitt was asked about a possible run-in with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston during the red carpet and he revealed she's a "good friend."