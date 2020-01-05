Andrew Scott Teases New Project With 'Fleabag' Costar Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The 2020 Golden Globes are here and the stars of the big and small screen are out in full force to celebrate their nominations, including none other than Fleabag's "hot priest," Andrew Scott.

The actor, who is nominated for his performance in the Amazon Prime Video dramedy, spoke with Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet about the major honor. The Brit also chatted what's next for him after his big year with roles in Fleabag and other series His Dark Materials, Modern Love, and Black Mirror.

While commenting on viewer reaction to his "hot Priest" character, Scott revealed plans for a new project with Fleabag creator, writer, and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. "Phoebe and I knew each other a long time ago," he began, "we worked together in the theater."



While Waller-Bridge has said that more Fleabag is unlikely after its wildly successful second chapter, that doesn't mean the two won't reunite again professionally. "We're definitely going to do something, all will be revealed," the actor teased.

Scott added that he hates to be "boring" by not saying much but his words did hint at a project already in the works. "We have a great chemistry and we want to do as much as we can together," he explained, promising more of their great onscreen connection through new roles. Consider us sold!

Fleabag, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video