Why Russell Crowe Won't Be at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

There are more than a few stars on hand for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards at this year's ceremony, but expect a few notable faces to be missing in the crowd.

Though Russell Crowe and Christian Bale are both nominees tonight — Crowe his performance as former Fox News head Roger Ailes in Showtime's The Loudest Voice and Bale in Ford vs. Ferrari — neither actor will be in attendance.

According to Variety, Crowe opted to stay in his native Australia amid the ongoing wildfires as they encroach on his property. Australia continues to battle blazes that have caused massive destruction and loss of life, particularly among the wildlife.

As for Bale, the actor who plays race car driver Ken Miles in the nominated film, couldn't make the Globes as he's currently battling a bad bout of the flu. Apparently, the star caught the illness while on vacation outside of Los Angeles, rendering him unable to travel.

Stay tuned to see if there are any other no-shows throughout the Golden Globes, tonight on NBC.

Golden Globe Awards 2020, Sunday, January 5, 8/7c, NBC