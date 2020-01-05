Golden Globes 2020: What'd You Think of Ricky Gervais' Opening Monologue? (POLL)

Ricky Gervais is no stranger to hosting the Golden Globes — the 2020 show is his fifth time taking on the responsibility — and therefore he has experience delivering an opening monologue. So, how'd he do this time?

The host kicked off the night by stressing how much he didn't care anymore — multiple times — during the opening (during which he was bleeped a couple times). He even spoke of Kevin Hart being fired from the Oscars for his offensive tweets.

"Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English and they have no idea what Twitter is," he added while drinking a beer on stage at the Beverly Hilton. "Remember, they're just jokes. We're all going to die soon, and there's no sequel."

Speaking of sequels, he later noted that "most films are awful, lazy": remakes, sequels, and the like. And, of course, he made quite a few scathing comments about Cats, with both James Corden and Dame Judi Dench targets.

Highlights from Gervais' opening monologue:

"I came here in a limo tonight, and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman. It's her daughter I feel sorry for. That must be the most embarrassing thing that ever happened to her... and her dad was in Wild Hogs."

After pointing out Al Pacino and Robert De Niro at a table: "Baby Yoda. Oh, that's Joe Pesci, sorry. I love you man, don't have me whacked."

On the running time of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: "Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him."

"Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing made by a company that runs sweatshops in China. You say you're woke, but the companies you work for — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you'd call your agent, wouldn't you? So, if you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."

