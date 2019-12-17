Could There Be Another 'Timeless' Movie? Abigail Spencer Weighs In

Fans have had to say goodbye to Timeless time and time again ... but maybe there's hope for more?

"Sure, why not?" Abigail Spencer responded when asked by Variety if there could be more to that series. "If we could do a Timeless movie every couple of years or around the holidays, how fun would that be? I just think it's so unique. It was canceled twice, brought back twice by the fans, and then we made a movie."

The actress went on to say that she loves the cast and everyone in that world. She also enjoys that it's something families love; her 11-year-old son likes the NBC drama.

Timeless premiered in 2016, and after its first season, it was canceled. However, three days later, NBC un-canceled it. Then, it was canceled again after its second season, only to be brought back for a movie that provided closure for fans in December 2018.

But that movie did end in such a way that the story might not be done yet; a young girl seemed to have her own plans for a time machine. That could always bring Lucy (Spencer), Wyatt (Matt Lanter), Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), and Jiya (Claudia Doumit) back into the time-travel business, especially since Rufus was impressed by that girl earlier.

Would you want to see another Timeless movie? Sound off below!