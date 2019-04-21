8 Time-Warping Romances to Watch During the Droughtlander (PHOTOS)

Lost

If nothing else, watch Lost for the inter-decade romance between Penny (Sonya Walger) and Desmond (Henry Ian Cusick) — which is best encapsulated in “The Constant,” one of the hit sci-fi drama’s most enduring episodes.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

FlashForward

Walger also starred in this ABC drama, which imagined a mass loss of consciousness during which (almost) everyone in the world gets a vision of their lives six months in the future. For Walger’s Olivia Benford, that future involves her cheating on husband Mark Benford (Joseph Fiennes), much to her astonishment.

Journeyman
Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Journeyman

In this gone-too-soon NBC drama, a post-Rome, pre-Grey’s Anatomy Kevin McKidd plays a San Francisco journalist toggling between the present — which includes his wife — and past — which, not so conveniently, features his assumed-dead ex-fiancée.

Timeless - Season 2
Darren Michaels/Sony/NBC

Timeless

We dare not give too many spoilers, but a similar time-hopping love triangle develops midway through this NBC drama that focuses on a team trying to stop a shadowy organization from rewriting history.

Stephen Scott/SOAPnet via Getty Images

Being Erica

Meanwhile, in this Canadian drama, Erica Stange (Erin Karpluk) — a woman receiving therapy through time traveler — meets another traveler from 10 years into the future and, of course, falls madly in love.

Kharen Hill/FOX

Fringe

In this FOX sci-fi drama co-created by J.J. Abrams, FBI investigators Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv) and Peter Bishop (Joshua Jackson) at least exist in the same time period, but they still have to navigate alternate histories and universes as their working relationship morphs into something more.

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2012
EROTEME.CO.UK

Doctor Who

It’s not too much of a spoiler to tell you that, in this immortal BBC series, companion Amy (Karen Gillan) mourns the loss of a special someone who is killed and then erased from her timeline. But in a sci-fi drama about a police box hurtling through space and time, is anyone really dead?

timetravelerswife
Warner Bros.

The Time Traveler’s Wife

You’ll have to wait a bit for this HBO series currently in development — unless, you know, you can time-travel yourself. The good news? This latest adaptation of the Audrey Niffenegger novel, which also begat a 2009 film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, has former Doctor Who showrunner Stephen Moffat at the helm.

Starz teased Outlander fans this month with a first look at the time-traveling drama’s fifth season, releasing a photo of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) looking very much in love in their new North Carolina home.

But with production on the fifth season only now getting underway, it’ll likely be a while before Season 5 premieres.

Never fear! The annals of television are rife with time travel TV shows, including some sure to make you swoon. While we get back to our lives here in the year 2048 — jokes!— check out some of our favorite TV time travel romances in the gallery you see here.

