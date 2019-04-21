8 Time-Warping Romances to Watch During the Droughtlander (PHOTOS)
Starz teased Outlander fans this month with a first look at the time-traveling drama’s fifth season, releasing a photo of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) looking very much in love in their new North Carolina home.
But with production on the fifth season only now getting underway, it’ll likely be a while before Season 5 premieres.
Never fear! The annals of television are rife with time travel TV shows, including some sure to make you swoon. While we get back to our lives here in the year 2048 — jokes!— check out some of our favorite TV time travel romances in the gallery you see here.