'Impractical Jokers' Hit the Road in 2020 — Find Out How to See Them Live

The Tenderloins are on fire, as the stars of Impractical Jokers — Sal Vulcano, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto and James "Murr" Murray — head out on an all-new tour on the heels of success with their new game show, The Misery Index.

The "Scoopski Potatoes Tour" kicks off in summer 2020 in over 30 cities across the country. Produced by Outback Presents and Live Nation, this tour is the follow-up to their "Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour."

After the Season 2 renewal of The Misery Index and imminent ninth season of their fan-favorite series Impractical Jokers, now is the perfect opportunity to catch the guys in their off-air time for some in-person laughs. Pre-sale tickets are available at 12pm ET beginning Friday, December 13 at thetenderloins.com/tour.

The Tenderloins have been making fans laugh on TV since 2011 when Impractical Jokers premiered on truTV and will reach its 200th episode when the show returns in February 2020. As one of the Top 5 comedy series on cable TV, Impractical Jokers is truTV's longest-running and top-rated original comedy.

Before the tour begins, the guys will set sail on their fourth annual "Impractical Jokers Cruise" on the Norwegian Pearl from February 10-14, 2020 with Sixthman. And fans can finally get excited because their first feature film directed by Chris Henchy will officially premiere in early 2020.

The "Scoopski Potatoes Tour" will kick-off in Albany, NY on July 8, 2020 followed by various cities. See the full lineup below:

July 8

Times Union Center - Albany, NY

July 10

Oncenter War Memorial Arena - Syracuse, NY

July 12

Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

July 15

Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

July 16

Target Center - Minneapolis, MN

July 17

Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

July 18

Sprint Center - Kansas City, MO

July 19

Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD

July 22

Vivint Smart Home Arena - Salt Lake City, UT

July 23

Extramile Arena - Boise, ID

July 24

Moda Center - Portland, OR

July 26

Orange County Fair-Pacific Amphitheater - Costa mesa, CA

July 29

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

July 30

Intrust Bank Arena - Wichita, KS

July 31

Chesapeake Energy Arena - Oklahoma City, OK

August 1

Dickies Arena - Ft. Worth, TX

August 2

Frank Erwin Center - Austin, TX

August 5

Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

August 6

Pensacola Bay Center - Pensacola, FL

August 7

Vystar Veteran Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL

August 8

Infinite Energy Center - Duluth, GA

August 9

PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

August 12

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza - Wilkes-Barre, PA

August 13

Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA

August 14

Mann Center for the Performing Arts - Philadelphia, PA

August 15

PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

August 16

Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA