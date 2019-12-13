'Impractical Jokers' Hit the Road in 2020 — Find Out How to See Them Live
The Tenderloins are on fire, as the stars of Impractical Jokers — Sal Vulcano, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto and James "Murr" Murray — head out on an all-new tour on the heels of success with their new game show, The Misery Index.
The "Scoopski Potatoes Tour" kicks off in summer 2020 in over 30 cities across the country. Produced by Outback Presents and Live Nation, this tour is the follow-up to their "Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour."
After the Season 2 renewal of The Misery Index and imminent ninth season of their fan-favorite series Impractical Jokers, now is the perfect opportunity to catch the guys in their off-air time for some in-person laughs. Pre-sale tickets are available at 12pm ET beginning Friday, December 13 at thetenderloins.com/tour.
The Tenderloins have been making fans laugh on TV since 2011 when Impractical Jokers premiered on truTV and will reach its 200th episode when the show returns in February 2020. As one of the Top 5 comedy series on cable TV, Impractical Jokers is truTV's longest-running and top-rated original comedy.
Before the tour begins, the guys will set sail on their fourth annual "Impractical Jokers Cruise" on the Norwegian Pearl from February 10-14, 2020 with Sixthman. And fans can finally get excited because their first feature film directed by Chris Henchy will officially premiere in early 2020.
The "Scoopski Potatoes Tour" will kick-off in Albany, NY on July 8, 2020 followed by various cities. See the full lineup below:
July 8
Times Union Center - Albany, NY
July 10
Oncenter War Memorial Arena - Syracuse, NY
July 12
Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA
July 15
Resch Center - Green Bay, WI
July 16
Target Center - Minneapolis, MN
July 17
Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO
July 18
Sprint Center - Kansas City, MO
July 19
Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD
July 22
Vivint Smart Home Arena - Salt Lake City, UT
July 23
Extramile Arena - Boise, ID
July 24
Moda Center - Portland, OR
July 26
Orange County Fair-Pacific Amphitheater - Costa mesa, CA
July 29
Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE
July 30
Intrust Bank Arena - Wichita, KS
July 31
Chesapeake Energy Arena - Oklahoma City, OK
August 1
Dickies Arena - Ft. Worth, TX
August 2
Frank Erwin Center - Austin, TX
August 5
Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA
August 6
Pensacola Bay Center - Pensacola, FL
August 7
Vystar Veteran Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL
August 8
Infinite Energy Center - Duluth, GA
August 9
PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC
August 12
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza - Wilkes-Barre, PA
August 13
Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA
August 14
Mann Center for the Performing Arts - Philadelphia, PA
August 15
PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA
August 16
Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA